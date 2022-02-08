the instructions to request it for free online

You can request theISEE 2022 online And free with Italian post: but how? The instructions that explain the procedure to follow can be found on the Poste website, and are very simple to follow. The fundamental element is that you can request your ISEE both from site that through appor through thedigital assistantwriting a message on whatsapp.

Everything has been designed to make the application procedure for your ISEE 2022, therefore referring to income and assets relating to 2020, as simple and fast as possible. The ISEE is that document necessary to access a series of benefits, from citizenship income to the subsidized mortgage for under 36, but from this year a new bonus is added: the single and universal allowance for dependent children.

So let’s see how to apply for ISEE 2022 online with Poste Italiane.

ISEE 2022 with Poste Italiane: instructions for requesting it online

To get theISEE 2022 through Italian post just go online and log into the site using your credentials poste.it. There are three ways to do this:

entering username and password;

framing the QR Code that appears on the screen via the BancoPosta App or the Poste Postepay App and two-factor authentication ;

that appears on the screen via the BancoPosta App or the Poste Postepay App and ; by framing the QR Code and clicking on the “Login with Poste IDSPID enabled “.

At this point you enter the MyPoste reserved section. The button is located in the Online Services area “ISEE request”. It is necessary to click on the yellow button “Request online”, choose the type of certification required, and enter the e-mail address if you wish to receive the certification also via e-mail.

Once the request has been entered, after a few moments it will be possible to download the asset certification for the purposes of ISEE 2022. In the same area in MyPoste, it is also possible to request the documents concerning the ISEE certification for the Autonomous Province of Bolzano for DURP purposes and the Consistenze certification Balance sheets that contain the updated situation as at 31 December of the previous year.

ISEE 2022 with Poste Italiane: how to request it through the Digital Assistant

The ISEE 2022 can be requested on the poste.it and postepay.it sites also thanks to theDigital Assistant of Poste Italiane. You can also choose to send a message via WhatsApp at number 371.5003715. The digital assistant of Poste, we read on the site,

“He solves problems, satisfies user requests and, at the same time, improves his own abilities both through interactions with humans and through training done with Call Center operators.”

Poste Italiane’s APPs can be downloaded for free from both the App Store and Google Play. They can be used by anyone, it is not necessary to have a relationship with the Post Office. However, via the app, it’s like having a post office available.

Via the website www.poste.it, Poste customers can easily manage the BancoPosta Account or the Savings Book, subscribe an interest-bearing voucher online, request the shipment of a package, activate the follow me service or purchase philatelic products.

ISEE 2022: what is it for?

The ISEE is the document that photographs the economic and patrimonial situation of families. It is essential to have access to bonuses, benefits and tax breaks. The ordinary model refers to income and assets referring to two years earlier, while the current ISEE photographs the economic situation of the previous 12 months.

On the basis of the calculation, based on certain documents regarding income and assets, taxpayers can benefit from some subsidized social benefits. Among these, there are:

income and citizenship pension;

the first home bonus under 36;

the nursery bonus;

the single and universal allowance for dependent children.

The single allowance will begin to be received from 1 March 2022, and will replace a series of bonuses in support of the family unit (such as the birth or adoption bonus, ANF with at least three minor children, the baby bonus).