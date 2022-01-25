the insults, the answer, the finger to the ear. “I do not hear” – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

After the victory over Monfils, during the interviews on the pitch, a fan from the stands insults the Italian who does not break down: «They are not real tennis fans. But respect is something we should have ”. After the decisive point Matteo had exulted putting his finger to his ear: the public was mostly sided with the French

There is a moment when Matteo Berrettini’s post-match interview on the Rod Laver Arena pitch – after the extraordinary five-set victory over Monfils – is interrupted. A fan – but it would be better to say an idiot – yells “Fuck You” towards Matteo, we don’t know how much influenced by the beer that gushes out every day from the Melbourne Park refreshment points. Matteo, after almost four hours of tennis and an exhilarating victory, could have said anything: instead he answered like a gentleman.

Matthew’s answer «Here it is full of people and I like it – he says keeping calm in front of the microphone in the middle of the field -. Some of them aren’t true tennis fans, but they can’t all be controlled. Respect, however, is something that we should have, but in the end it’s okay, I won and I’m happy ».

The public for Monfils During the match, the audience was mostly sided with Monfils, who in addition to tennis qualities also has the “theatrical” skills to bring neutral people to his side. He had succeeded this time too, even at the cost of unleashing someone beyond measure. The chair judge, in the fifth set and with the Frenchman serving, had to intervene beyond the classic “Sit down please” or “The players are ready”. “If you don’t watch, please leave”. The stewards intervened and sat in the row above the spectator-jammer.

The finger to the ear Berrettini continued to play his tennis found in the fifth set, but immediately after the decisive point and before receiving the insult during the interview, he had put his finger to his ear, and walking towards the net to greet Monfils, he vented the tension and anger. “I can not hear”. Screamed four times.