“The insults to Salvini? Could it be that the billionaire rapper, deep down …” – Libero Quotidiano





“A Martian wrote me to get information on what happened the other night in the vip stand of San Siro “: also Massimo Gramellini, signature of Corriere della Sera, finds the rapper’s attack inexplicable Ghali against the leader of the League Matteo Salvini. The two were at the stadium last Sunday to watch the Milan-Inter derby. After the Rossoneri’s goal, however, the singer got up to shout and call the secretary of the Carroccio, who was not far from him, a “fool”. What annoyed Ghali would have been the fact that Salvini was celebrating Tomori’s network, that is – said the rapper – “one of those blacks like me who let him drown in the sea“.





Ironically Gramellini writes: “Here are the Martian’s questions to which I have not been able to provide adequate answers. 1) Because a rapper famous for his invectives against the powerful was sitting among the mighty? 2) Why was a populist leader who takes selfies with ultrà leaders himself in the vip-grandstand instead of his tattooed friends in the South Curve? 3) Why a Milan fan, to AC Milan’s goal – in a derby! – first of all, instead of cheering, do you insult a Milan fan? “.





But that’s not all, the Martian’s questions continue: “4) Apart from the color of the skin, what does a poor Christ who drowns in the Mediterranean with two billionaires have in common: a footballer and a people’s rapper advertising McDonald’s? 5) Why is the populist politician always so kind to the people’s rapper, who even called him a fascist in a song? 6) Could it be that, deep down, the two different fans play in the same team? “.



