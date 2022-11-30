The insurers predicted the winner of the 2014 and 2018 World Cup: Will they get the 2022 one right?

The large sports insurers have long been protecting the most important events on the planet and their participants and the Qatar 2022 soccer world cup it would not be less. The valuations of, let’s say it coldly, assets in the world of sports are increasing, with which insurers carefully value each element to be insured. Current sports insurance coverage includes elements as different as the interruption or cancellation of the event, accidents and setbacks, the physical damage of the participants, general liability and of the directors and workers during its course. Of all these factors, a curious fact has occurred in the last World Cups and it is that taking into account the valuation of the players insured for possible injuries, which can cause considerable losses in their original teams, the most valuable teams among their ranks have emerged world champions, according to a study by the American financial services company DBRS Morningstar.

Thus, both in 2014 and 2018, the teams whose assets, players, and insurers had ‘priced’ the highest won: Germany and France, respectively. According to data from Lloyd’s of London and of the Center for Economics and Business Researchthe most valued selections in Brazil 2014 were Germany (765 million euros), which he won, Spain and England (683 million euros each), who disappointed by falling in the group stage. In Russia 2018 the most expensive selection to insure was France(1708 million euros), which he also won, England (1,397 million euros), who fell in the semifinals, and Brazil (1,274 million euros), which he lost in the quarterfinals.

What is the prediction for the World Cup in Qatar?

With these data, it is easy to consider the valuations of sports insurers as a kind of ‘Paul octopus’ of the World Cups and in this 2022 there would be a surprise. “At the highest estimated insured valuation, the Lloyd’s model predicts that England will win the 2022 World Cup beating Brazil in the final match,” said Marcos Álvarez, Global Head of Insurance at DBRS Morningstar.

The evaluations of the squads of this World Cup far exceed those of the previous ones. England (3672 million euros), France (3081 million euros) and Brazil (2,965 million euros) are those with the highest insurable value, taking into account criteria that include multiple factors. For example, footballers between the ages of 18 and 24 have an average insurable value of 37 million euros, while in the case of those over 31, it drops to 14 kilos, considering that they have more years of career ahead of them. and therefore contracts ahead. We will have to wait to see if, once again, the insurers are correct in their ‘prediction’.

