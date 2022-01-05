the integration of Discord in the PSN could be imminent – Nerd4.life

2022 could start with great news for gamers who are particularly fond of multiplayer titles or chatting with friends while they play. According to an image that has been circulating on the net in the last few hours, a user seems to have managed to access an option to link his PSN account to Discord, which suggests theimminent integration of the platform services on PS5 and PS4.

In May last year, Sony announced a partnership with Discord, with the aim of integrating its services on its consoles to “allow friends, groups and communities to connect, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together. “. For the uninitiated, Discord, among other things, allows you to organize game chat in a simple and functional way. Furthermore, it would also allow players on different platforms to communicate in the same voice chat, a certainly very important aspect now that more and more multiplayer titles allow crossplay.

As mentioned at the beginning, the image above could be a clue that the integration of Discord to the services of the PlayStation Network could be imminent, given that in any case it is planned for the early 2022.

At this point we just have to wait for official news from Sony and Discord, which may not be long in coming.

Staying at Sony, the technical specifications of PlayStation VR2 were announced today and Horizon Call of the Mountain was presented.