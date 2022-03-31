More information about future GPUs has come out Intel Arc A-Seriesspecifically the chip Intel ACM-G10 (previously known as DG2-512EU), the top-of-the-range silicon for laptops that will give life to the Intel Arc A770M GPU, revealing that in a die size of 406mm²thanks to 6nm of TSMC have managed to stuff no less than 21.7 billion transistorss, which is a huge number compared to competing graphics chips, which should be the AMD Navi22 and the Nvidia GA104.

Specifically, we are talking about a density of 53.4 million transistors per square millimeter, which is 20% more than Samsung Foundry’s 8nm seen in the Nvidia GA104 chip that powers the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, or 6% more than TSMC’s 7nm seen in the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (the top models that use said silicon). These chips have 17,400 and 17,200 million transistors respectively in sizes of 392 and 336mm².

Even this story is repeated in inferior chips, such as a simple Intel ACM-G11 (DG2-128), with 7.2 billion transistors in a size of 157 mm², while the chip AMD Navi24 (6nm) offers 5.4 billion in a size of 107 mm² and the Nvidia GA107 (8nm) arrives in a size of 200 mm², but the company always hid the number of transistors that are hidden inside.

These two chips will arrive in early summer, as the Intel ACM-G10 will bring the GPUs to life. Intel Arc A770M and Intel Arc A730Mwhile the Intel ACM-G11 will bring the Intel Arc A550M.

via: @Andreas Schilling | Videocardz