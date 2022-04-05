The Intel Blockscale ASIC promises a Hash Rate of up to 580 GH/s with low power consumption

Intel today announced the details of its new ASIC for cryptocurrency mining Intel Blockscale. According to the company, its ASIC will provide customers with energy-efficient hashing for proof-of-work networks.

For proof-of-work algorithms that support ASIC-based systems and SHA-256 hashing, the Intel Blockscale ASIC will provide the energy efficiency and computing power needed to achieve scalability and sustainability. And given the nature of the silicon that powers this technology, Intel will be able to supply it in volume. without compromising the supply of new CPUs or GPUs.

“Momentum around blockchain continues to grow. It is the enabler of decentralized and distributed computing, ushering in innovative business models. To power this new era of computing, Intel is offering solutions that can deliver an optimal balance of hashing performance and power efficiency, regardless of the customer’s operating environment. Intel’s decades of R&D in cryptography, hashing techniques, and ultra-low-voltage circuitry make it possible for blockchain applications to scale their computing power without compromising sustainability.” said Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel vice president and general manager of Personalized Computing in the Graphics and Accelerated Computing Systems Group. “Intel is committed to advancing blockchain technology in a responsible manner, and we are proud to collaborate and provide solutions to companies that are creating a more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem globally,” said José Ríos, CEO of Blockchain and Business Solutions in Intel’s Graphics and Accelerated Computing Systems Group. “The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a significant role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both hash rate scaling and sustainability goals in the coming years.”

The main features of the Intel Blockscale ASIC include:

Dedicated ASIC processor Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256).

Hash rate up to 580GH/s in operation and power efficiency up to 26J/TH.

On-chip temperature and voltage sensing capability.

Supports up to 256 ICs per chain.

Reference hardware design and software stack to kick-start customers’ system development.

Intel Blockscale ASIC shipments to customers will begin in the third quarter of 2022. Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies, and GRIID Infrastructure will be some of the first companies to develop new systems based on the Intel ASIC.