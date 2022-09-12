The intellectual and the shepherds of towns

“The intellectual is no longer what he used to be,” he says. Alvaro Delgado-Gal in an interview with David Mejia (The Objective). “Now we meet the gentlemen who stretch out their fingers and tell us what to do – he explains -, who in a certain way are occupying the role of the intellectual, but who have a different profile and who in general have not read books”.

What happened? The writer and director of Book Magazine he believes that the key is that “authority, in the sense in which the intellectual had it until 1968, has disappeared. And then we look at a more confusing phenomenon in which it is social networks, it is the disorderly synergies through various media that create an environment. But there are no longer the shepherds of towns as there were in times of Sartre”.

Maybe that’s why the novelist Emma Clin confess to Noelia Ramirez (S Fashion) who prefers to live without networks. “Social media rewards the instant and the extreme. That, to me personally, seems very dangerous. In my experience as an artist, it has helped me a lot not to think too much about the public, something that the networks do force you to do. I work better without having those judgments in my head.”

The Californian writer also thinks about drugs, which she considers “an effective way to modulate reality for people who find it overwhelming or who don’t want to experience its full force (…) Drugs are a shortcut.”

Mai Meneses (Baby Daconte), who strips naked in an autobiographical book, also talks about drugs in EPS. “Bipolar people jump into the pool even knowing that something is going to make us sick. I do not judge drugs from a moral point of view. If my children when they are older want to smoke a joint or get a line, they will do it, but my duty is to warn them that, if they have the same thing as me, it is very dangerous”.

Age is a matter that worries actresses a lot. Not everyone thinks the same. For example, Anne Hathaway (she): “I have a hard time understanding the obsession we have with age. I’m turning 40 this year, so what? I don’t know what it means, what it implies. I am still me. I feel good, without a doubt I am in a moment of my life in which I had never felt such fullness”.

The same thing happens to the actress Marta Belaustegui (The New Spain). “Getting older plays in my favor; there are great classics with very good characters that I can play. I dream of characters Brecht either Lorca”.

Discrimination and mistreatment of women arouse fiery opinions. Monica Rouanet, who publishes a novel on the subject in Roca Editorial, is so forceful in Tarragona Newspaper. “Women continue to be educated so that they don’t rape us, so that they don’t attack us, so that they don’t hit us, so that they don’t mistreat us. ‘Don’t wear that neckline, don’t go out at night, don’t come alone, don’t come drunk. Do not provoke’. But they are not educated not to rape, not to harass”.

Laura Morenointerviewed by Paula Corroto (The confidential), defends the law of ‘only yes is yes’ “Why does it have to be approved? Because it’s still our thing. You have to constantly explain and constantly defend yourself. That is to say, the move is that the fault always lies with the one who exercises the violence, not the one who suffers it”.

The coincidence of some writers in their reflections on literature is curious. Edward Halfon (Hispanic American Notebooks): “There is something very archaic in me that needs to pursue the stories that are forbidden to me and that are full of silences, and then fill those silences with literature”. Mariana Sandez (Coolt): “In the end, reality and literature are like Gruyère cheese, with many holes to fill and that are left free to the interpretation of each one”.

PS Ariel Red (The reason) is torn between creative freedom and not offending. “There is a lot of sensitivity, but it is a moment of good changes. What happens is that music has to provoke, and you can’t be with the sensor all the time going around so as not to bother anyone (…) Both in music and in life, you have to think about the other and try not to offend gratuitously.”

