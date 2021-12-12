The intellectuals of Bucharest and their terrible fascination with anti-Semitism

Cioran, Eliade, Ionescu, indubitable intelligences as opposed to their moral values. In a Romania of which we speak little, where in the thirties and early forties an original and ferocious fascism was at work, the Iron Guards led by Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

“Journal 1935-1944. The Fascist Years” by the Romanian Jewish writer Mihail Sebastian (born in 1907, killed by a bus on May 29, 1945 while he was crossing the street) is one of the most dramatic books of the entire twentieth century. I quote the title of the English edition of 2012 because there is no Italian edition. It had remained unedited for many years after Sebastian’s death. When his brother emigrated to Israel in 1961, he hid the manuscript in the diplomatic suitcase to avoid being scrutinized by the Securitate, the Romanian secret police of the Ceausescu era.

“I have witnessed something terrible in the streets. Wild animals, ”writes Sebastian in his diary. From 1935 to December 1944 he records there day by day what happens against the Jews in Romania. Twenty students attacking a Jew, another Jew thrown into the stairwell, the Jewish shopkeepers of one of the central streets of Bucharest pulling down their shutters and waiting for the attackers equipped as possible, what makes Sebastian write: ” I think that’s the only thing to do. If we have to die it is better to do it with a stick in hand. It is no less tragic, but at least not so ridiculous ”. He happened to be with other friends at the house of someone he didn’t know, and suddenly the conversation took a violently anti-Semitic turn, to which he didn’t know what to say, how to react. All this in a Romania of which we are used to speak little, and although in the thirties and early forties there was an original and ferocious fascism at work, the Iron Guards led by Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, from which emanates a deadly anti-Semitic fury that will do something like 200 thousand victims in a country where out of 18 million inhabitants there were 750 thousand Jews.

And to think that Bucharest is such a vital city that at the beginning of the century some had called it “a little Paris”. Where it happens that there are numerous intellectuals who, in wanting to enhance a presumed Romanian identity, cling to the handle of an anti-Semitism that denounces Jews as foreigners, as “others”. What serves as the first intellectual inspirer of the Iron Guards is Nae Ionescu, a university professor whose fascination with Sebastian will remain strong until the end (“I can doubt his moral values, never be disappointed by his intelligence”). When she learned of his death in 1940, she burst into uncontrollable sobs. Likewise his friends are two Romanian intellectuals who in the long run will figure among the giants of European culture of their time, Mircea Eliade and Emil Cioran, which in turn are showing their adherence to the political program of the Iron Guards, if not even to Hitlerism. A membership that is anything but fleeting and anything but superficial, as demonstrated the Romanian scholar Alexandra Laignel-Lavastine in her massive volume published in Paris in 2002, “Cioran, Eliade, Ionesco: l’oubli du fascisme”. Without prejudice to my opinion, and unlike that of the Romanian scholar, where still in 1944 Mircea Eliade cursed against the “Anglo-Bolsheviks” who were about to take over Europe, the Cioran who since 1941 has lived permanently in Paris (where he will become one of the major French-language stylists of the century) will gradually cleanse itself of what it had been in the Thirties. To the point of convincing himself that “believing”, believing as firmly as he had believed in Codreanu, is at the origin of every misadventure of human thought. That Codreanu of which someone will write that he was of a “catastrophic bestiality” but who exercised an impressive physical suggestion, tall and massive as he was.

As for Eliade, his anti-communism was pathological. He made him write in 1943 that he did not go to Paris because he was afraid of finding a France “disfigured” by communism. We are talking about 1943, when France was leveled under the Nazi heel. In the diary of Sebastian, of a Jew whose condition threatens more every day and who nevertheless wants to keep his friendship with the anti-Semitic Eliade, the difficult relationship between the two of them is told in a touching way. That Eliade is a right-wing man, that at the time of Abyssinia he was on the side of the invading Mussolini, that at the time of the Spanish civil war he was on the side of Franco, that in Romania he was an exaltor of Codreanu, all this seems obvious to Sebastian. Only it does not make him forget how much in Eliade he is “exceptional”, his “generosity”, his “vital force”.

In Romania of those years the violence dictated by political ideology reached unprecedented levels. The Iron Guards they had squads specially designed to kill. With the name “Nicadori”, on December 29, 1933, three were to assassinate the Liberal Prime Minister Ion Gheorghe Duca who intended to dissolve their organization. After which the three killers are constituted because this was the rule they had set for themselves. A political rival of Codreanu, Mihai Stelescu, the Iron Guards go to kill him while he is in the hospital and tear his body to pieces. In the November 1937 elections, their movement won 66 seats. The sentimental and ideal importance of the Iron Guards in Romanian society was such that the funeral of two of them who went to die in Spain on Franco’s side was experienced as a day of mourning for the entire city of Bucharest. And as their blackmail power was getting too strong, November 30, 1938 King Carol II lets 14 Legionaries in prison be killed (by strangulation), Codreanu, the three “Nicadori”, the ten murderers of Stelescu. A few years later, when the threat from the Nazi armies becomes overwhelming, the Legionaries are politically back in vogue. On June 29, 1941 – while the Germans were pouncing on the USSR – they are on the front line during a massacre of some 15,000 Romanian Jews in Iasi, the Moldovan city where Codreanu was born.