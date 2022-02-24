The intense film at the Cineteca Nacional that will make you cry and motivate you to follow your dreams: TRAILER

Given the complex panorama that the crisis has represented sanitary, people have turned to movies to make the pandemic more bearable, mainly through streaming consumption; however, the traffic light epidemiological has allowed the return to movie theaters.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see in the National Cinematheque in Mexico City, where you can find a wide variety of films of various themes and genres, including many of them based on real events and also awarded by various festivals Worldwide.

What to see at the Cineteca Nacional

Under this panorama, we have made the selection of a tape that at the moment It is on the billboard of the Cineteca Nacional, which you can enjoy when you buy your access ticket to the function, which has a cost of 60 pesos.

This is the movie “Bergman’s Island”, which is directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, and which has attracted attention because it is a work that represents a letter of admiration in honor of the famous Swedish filmmaker and screenwriter Ingmar Bergman.

This film takes as a reference the work of the Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. Photo: Special

This film has drawn attention because it stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, and has had a positive reception from international critics, while on the Rotten Tomatoes site it has a qualification 86% approval rating based on reviews from 107 critics.

The film follows the story of a couple of American filmmakers who retire to the island of Lighthousein Sweden, where the filmmaker lived Ingmar Bergmann.

His intention is to get away from the world in search of inspiration to write his upcoming films; however, as the summer progresses and the appearance of the beautiful landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will gradually be lost and the viewer will be immersed in a atmosphere in which the desire to find success will be evident, professionally, but also in love.

Below we show you the trailer of this production that is currently part of the billboard of the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City.

FAL

KEEP READING:

The HEARTBREAKING movie at the Cineteca Nacional that will make you think about your limits as a parent | TRAILER