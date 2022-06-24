The intense kiss of Madonna and Tokischa on stage

Though Madonna is used to kissing with her friends like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, This time the singer took it a little further than the usual “little bit” and had a tremendous kiss with the Dominican Tokischa.

It was during the performance of “The Queen of Pop” at the “Gay Pride” event in New York that the artists made a very sensual performance with the remix of “Hung Up” and the one that culminated in kissing for several seconds.

A few days ago the public pop star some images in a recording studio with Tokischa that gave indication that they were working something together.

“A woman’s work is never done,” was the message Madonna wrote alongside the photos.

Prior to that, users noticed that both singers started following each other on Instagram and with this action they suspected that they were working together.

Tokischa received three nominations for Premios Juventud.

Despite his scandals, Tokischa has broken schemes by entering the international market and shown that he is immutable before those who want to stop his career.

The new one “rebel” of Latin music as cataloged by the New York Times, during his first tour of the United States he sold out a series of “sold out” concerts in which the phenomenon came to life while the fans arrived dressed in Tokischa as if they were an entire culture, highlighting Terminal 5 in NYC and Lawrence, each one of them These presentations were attended by more than 3,000 people.

She also obtained a Gold and Double Multi Platinum record certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with her song “Linda”, in addition to being the only female artist invited to collaborate on the most recent album by the Spanish Rosalía with the song “ La Combi Versace” which, in fact, has already caught the attention of the renowned brand.

Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, the singer’s first name, has performed on some of the biggest music stages such as Latin Billboard. In addition to massive festivals, among its most recent, in CDMX the Ceremonia 22 festival, Tecate Pal’ Norte, Coca Cola Flow Fest, and others. Without a doubt, Tokischa is in his moment and that is how the Billboard magazine considering her as the only Dominican woman who battles alongside Chimbala and El Alfa to internationalize dembow and achieve worldwide recognition.