The intense movie on Netflix that will raise your heart rate; raised 91 MILLION dollars | Trailer

More often new options to view content and have entertainment via streaming; however, despite the competition, Netflix has remained one of the platforms with greater demand worldwide, this mainly because it bets on the best cinema releases, from the most recent to the classics.

It is worth remembering that from the arrival of Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and now Paramount plus, the streaming giant is now looking for a way to stand out from the competence.

Under this scenario in which the quarantine has represented greater competition, it is that now Netflix invest more and more in their filmsseries and shorts.

A film that raised 91 million dollars

That’s why the famous platform with a red logo has paid more than 120 million dollars to create a film that it considered essential for its billboard within the Titles own productions.

This is the “Crawl” tape or “Hell in the Storm” which is within the horror genre and was released in 2019, but is now within the streaming platform, Netflix, and that you can enjoy these days.

This is one of the tapes that has attracted attention on Netflix. Photo: Special

Said production was directed by Alexandre Aja, which was written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen and Aja and starred Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon and José Palma.

It should be noted that it was first premiered in the United States in 2019 through Paramount Pictures; had a cost of production of more than 13 million dollars.

“Crawl” or “Hell in the Storm”, follows the story of Haley Keller, a young swimming apprentice who is at the University of Florida where she receives a call from her sister that immediately causes her to panic and fear, which changes her life ever since.

A movie that will make you spill strong emotions

His sister tells him that he hurricane Category 5 Wendy is on a collision course with Florida, so he advises her to leave this state to avoid danger from the catastrophe.

In this sense, the young woman undertakes a journey full of adventures, frustrations and ups and downs during her process to find his father, who after the events is seriously injured; however, everything begins to get complicated after both are trapped by the flood.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production housed on the streaming platform, which will make you think about your relationship with the familyspecifically with your parents.

