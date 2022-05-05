The intense Netflix movie with Scarlett Johansson that lasts 2:16 hours

The Black Widow actress stood out in a movie that has nothing to do with Marvel. This is the tape with a Star Wars protagonist that you should add to your list.

The long career of Scarlett Johansson He made one thing very clear: he can break into any genre with ease and flair. Although in recent years her work was associated with the role of Natasha Romanoff, that is Black Widowin it Marvel Cinematic Universethe truth is that he participated in classics like Lost in Translationscience fiction films like Lucydramas like JojoRabbit or musicals like sing. But his most outstanding role of the decade, without a doubt, was in Story of a Marriagea tape available at Netflix how hard 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Released in 2019, the film also has the participation of prestigious artists. The star-studded cast is led by Scarlett Johansson alongside Adam Driverwhile in the secondary roles they are distinguished Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda, Wallace Shawn, and Julie Hagerty, among others. Far from franchises like Marvel or Star Wars, its protagonists manage to dazzle with a performance completely different from those cinematographic universes.

What is it about Story of a Marriage? The film available on Netflix presents Charlie, a theater director who lives in New York, and Nicole, an actress with whom he shares a large part of his projects. They are both married but the constant family conflicts are completely consuming their lives. With their little son Henry involved, they must go through a divorce process. “The family opens its heart to close the scars”, indicates its official synopsis.

The road will not be easy at all, since it is not a simple procedure that ends with their marriage, but it will put their personal history and their creative projects at stake, which, in this case, coincide with work. Family, lawyers and a deep history give Marriage Story scenes as intense as memorable. In this way, they swept the nominations in the awards season, even considering as Best actress to Scarlett both in the Oscar as in the Golden Globes.

It is worth noting the outstanding performance of Noah Baumbachdirector, screenwriter and producer of this film that premiered with great success at the Venice International Film Festival, transforming the feature film into one of the best pieces of his filmography. And it is that although the plot does not have too much complexity, the solid script and the impeccable performances make Story of a Marriage one of the most recommended movies on Netflix.