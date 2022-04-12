The intense reaction of Oswaldo Sánchez to the fight between Antonio Briseño and César Huerta with Chivas in Toluca

The legend of Chivas de Guadalajara, Oswaldo Sánchez, reacted on Sunday night to the anger that Antonio Briseño created after the 1-1 draw with Toluca on the pitch of the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Oswaldo Sánchez, legend of the goal at Chivas de Guadalajara, reacted intensely on Sunday night to the unusual anger that Antonio Briseño armed with César Huerta after the 1-1 draw with Toluca on the lawn of the Nemesio Diez Stadium, a match from the past Day 13 of the 2022 Closing Tournament “Shout Mexico” of Liga MX.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock returned this Monday to the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, to desperately begin the preparation of their next commitment: against Rayados de Monterrey at the Akron Stadiuma duel rescheduled from Matchday 12 and that will begin to define the future of the rojiblancos this semester.

“Saint” Oswaldo, as the legendary former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team and Guadalajara is known, gave his opinion on Sunday night in the program La Jugada broadcast by Canal de las Estrellas and said that “They’re going to call me crazy, but I liked this Chivas that went to the Bombonera del Toluca, because despite the expulsion, it seems to me that it was a purposeful team, that always looked for the rival goal even with one man less and in that sense, it is something that the DNA of Chivas demands of you. It’s true, they end up leveling you at the last minute with a great goal, but I think this proposal is interesting The topic? It is that he remains in fourteenth place with 14 points and is out of the playoff zone“.

The current television analyst of the TUDN network, regarding the anger that Antonio Briseño generated on the Guadalajara bench after Toluca’s draw at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, reacted unexpectedly and stated that “many people will criticize me for what I am about to say, but in a team when the results don’t come, it’s okay to happen suddenly. That there is warm blood, that there are people who complain and hopefully this is positive evidence, so that they improve. What I liked about this game was that offensive proposal from Chivas“.

Oswaldo Sánchez, to culminate his speech in the compact of the La Jugada program at Cana de las Estrellas, extended a request to the current technical director of Guadalajara about the presence of José Juan Macías in his future lineup and demanded: “Marcelo Michel plays with a nominal nine, please. Neither Angulo, nor Vega, nor Piojo Alvarado can give that depth and that punch to the team“.

