The Inter-Juventus Super Cup on TV tonight: where to see it – LiveUnict

Have you ever been to the moon? [Rai Uno, ore 21.25]: Italian comedy starring Raoul Bova and Liz Solari, surrounded by a stellar cast. Thirty-year-old Guia works in the fashion world and leads a life of luxury between Milan and Paris, when she finds herself in a remote town in Puglia. There she will meet Renzo, a farmer thanks to whom she will understand that she has not yet had everything from life: she still lacks love.

Kalipè – At a walking pace [Rai Due, ore 21.20]: First episode of the program conceived and conducted by Massimiliano Ossini, in which each episode follows a theme summarized by the name of a song. The title of tonight’s episode is “La cura”, a well-known piece by Franco Battiato which will be performed by Nek, highlighting his interest in ecology.

Super Cup Final: Inter Vs Juventus [Canale 5, ore 21.00]: The Super Cup final will be played today between two Italian big names like Inter and Juventus. The match, live from the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, will see the winning team of the last championship clash with the Juventus team, which won the last Italian Cup.

Snow White and the Hunter [Italia Uno, ore 21.30]: Fantastic genre film with Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in the cast. The story of Snow White resumes, with the hunter commissioned by her stepmother to kill the girl, revisiting her in a different key.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park [IRIS, ore 21.00]: Sequel to the well-known film by Steven Spielberg, in this chapter of the saga the dinosaurs have escaped from Jurassic Park and a group of scientists goes to the place to find out what happened.