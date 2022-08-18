The interesting and exotic house of Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles

The Mansion of Cara Delevingne is located in the city of The Angels (California, United States), and what is most striking about this is its insideas it is full of stylistic details and very interesting and creative decorations.

The idea behind the design of the House, according to Delevingne herself, was to create a kind of trip, and it is similar to that of Miley Cyrus. “The more you go into it, the more treasures you discover” she came to say in an interview. If you also want discover the treasures that this house guardskeep reading.

Cara Delevingne’s house

The property of the English actress is one of the most original among the houses of the famous, if not the most. Living in this house is an authentic experience, since Delevingne has designed it to be so. These are the most remarkable rooms of the mansion:

Delevingne’s house living room

It is one of the most striking rooms in the entire mansion, mainly because of its pink wall decorated with beautiful drawings of gray herons. Among its most striking elements, we find a piano made of glass, totally transparentin which the model assures that many times “she plays completely naked”.

It also has a nice fireplace with which the British actress heats the house on the coldest days of winter. Overall, it is a very cozy spaceperfect for receiving visitors and chatting quietly over a drink or coffee.

Cara Delevingne’s vagina-tunnel

You have not read wrong: the mansion has an access to a guest room that consists of a door in the shape of a vagina. Due to its colors and its hairy and soft texture, it reminds of a real vagina, which shocks those who see it for the first time. According to the English model, being in the tunnel-vagina inspires her and helps her clear her head.

However, as crazy as this idea may seem, it does not end here: the exit of the tunnel-vagina is a washing machine doorquite narrow for those who are a bit corpulent. The concept seems very original and daringwhich in turn indicates that Cara Delevingne is a very unique and authentic person.

The British supermodel’s master bedroom

The room where Delevingne sleeps is no less striking than other rooms in the house. The walls have colorful and very interesting decorative detailsand his bed is quite spacious and modern, especially since its dominant color is purple: a fairly rare one.

The theme of this room is “Alice in Wonderland”, one of the films that most marked the actress. It includes, among other things, a grand piano, a ukulele, a quite comfortable sofa… Lastly, this room gives access to a large terrace connected to the garden which for Delevingne is a place of relaxation.

Cara Delevingne’s mansion game room

We end this tour of the most notable features of this house with the games room of the British model, which draws a lot of attention for its impeccable aesthetics. Really, only poker is played here, a popular card game that Delevingne says he has mastered.

The design of this room is so well thought out that looks like the entrance to a play, and it is inspired by the aesthetics of David Lynch’s films. We recommend you continue discovering Cara Delevingne’s house on your own, because he has a brilliant mind and is very creative when it comes to decorating houses. I’m sure you like it a lot!