The interesting case of the rejection of the algorithmic option » Enrique Dans

Instagram makes the decision, after many years of protests from its users, to offer an option to view your timeline in reverse chronological mode, instead of based on an algorithm that determined the sequence supposedly taking as reference the user’s preferences. The option cannot be activated by default, but can be chosen for each viewing session.

Twitter, for its part, released a new interface a few weeks ago that placed the display in algorithmic order by default, without the user being able to opt for the reverse chronological default and, therefore, forcing them to make an additional click to view it. After user protests, the company ends up deciding to cancel that change and return to the previous interface, which does allow the reverse chronological option to be set by default.

They are just two examples, but they catch my attention, because I am also among those who clearly prefer the chronological option to the algorithmic one, but honestly, I don’t know why. What leads us, despite the insistence of the technology companies, to reject the algorithm, which is supposed to be based on our preferences, interests and previous behaviors, and prefer simply the reverse chronological order?

My impression is that the reason is as simple as it is obvious: when we think of a timeline, we simply think of that, of a timeline, of an order whose sole criterion is time. A simple criterion, which we understand perfectly: this happened before that, and that is why I visualize it in that order. Easy to understand, devoid of any complexity.

Sorting using an algorithmic criterion, on the other hand, has an important black box component. Yes, it is supposed to optimize what has happened so that I miss out on what I would most certainly like to see and that the algorithm has decided that I am most interested in based on my previous habits and behaviors… but I have no idea why it thinks that that is important to me, I don’t know what it has displaced (and therefore I stop seeing it because it has gone much lower), and it does not allow me to associate more than loosely the position that something occupies in my timeline with the time it happened. Something that is supposedly designed so that the user can extract more value from their timeline, is rejected, possibly, due to its lack of clarity when transmitting the criteria by which it is ordered. As users, apparently, we tend to prefer clear and simple criteria, although this can mean that we miss things that we could consider important simply because we were not looking at the time.

Why do networks like Instagram or Twitter insist ad nauseam that we use the algorithmic criterion instead of the simplicity of the chronological criterion, make it the default option and even make it difficult to use the chronological option? It is difficult to know, although if we opt for the simplest solution, it is probably because, according to their studies, the use of the algorithmic option tends to maximize the time of use, the stickiness from service. But somehow, we tend to perceive that algorithmic criterion as something manipulable, unclear, and we reject the black box to opt for something that we easily understand. All this, moreover, thinking that there will undoubtedly be a large number of users who simply do not consider what criteria makes these updates appear in their timelinesand that they simply stay with the option that is activated by default without considering anything else.

How can companies reduce this rejection of the algorithmic option? Perhaps communicating better or more clearly the components of that algorithm, so that it is not perceived as a black box? Would that fix the problem? Or do we simply prefer the chronological one because its operation is implicit in the concept of timeline, timeline? Do they really derive any benefit from the fact of imposing one order on us instead of the other, so that it compensates them to face the protests it generates?