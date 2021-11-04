the interior from recycled materials

PASSWORD: RECYCLE – The automotive industry has embraced the cause of environmental sustainability, which plays an increasingly important role in the redesign of production cycles and in the so-called “circular” strategies in the choice of materials. With the gradual transition to electric vehicles, which, if powered with energy from renewable sources, do not produce local emissions, the focus of attention is therefore gradually shifting towards the abatement of emissions released in the production phases and continuous research. from sustainable and recycled materials.

PLASTIC BOTTLES – Skoda is one of the most active companies in this sector, as it has specially dedicated research and development centers. An example of this is the recycled plastic bottles that are used in the production of floor mats, trunk side panels, seat covers, dashboard and door panels of the electric SUV. Skoda Enyaq iV. The use of recycled plastic is not limited to the interior design, but also affects the exterior of the vehicle, with details such as the underbody cover and some details of the engine compartment. Specifically, the Czech company declared that for each example of Enyaq iV with Design Selection Lodge (the setting that is characterized by the presence of sustainable materials, where the seat covers are composed of 40% natural virgin wool and 60% % polyester from recycled water bottles) 318 plastic bottles are recycled, roughly equivalent to the amount of water consumed by a person in eight months. In total, each Enyaq iV example uses over 13 kilograms of recycled plastic.

RESEARCH IN THE FIELD OF MATERIALS – The Skoda is engaged in a continuous research and development in the field of materials. The company has in fact applied for a patent for a material derived from the pulp of sugar beet, which comes from the city of Dobrovice (Czech Republic), near the headquarters of the company. Research is also underway relating to the use of miscanthus, which could be used in the interior details of the doors.