The intermittent fasting diet to lose weight? Benefits and Side Effects

In recent weeks it has become a trend topic on Twitter, returning strongly topical: we are talking about intermittent fasting, a sort of “diet” that has actually been discussed for years, in particular on the front of the real benefits. Not even weight loss, in fact, would seem guaranteed: however, in the face of significant improvements on the health front. But what are the side effects of this diet?

What is Intermittent Fasting

Let’s go in order. By intermittent fasting we mean a dietary scheme based on periods of very high caloric restriction (in fact, up to fasting) alternating with periods of normal food intake. The proven advantages of this diet, provided it is periodic and above all temporary, would affect both the regulation of blood glucose and blood pressure levels, as well as improvements in resting heart rate and (in the long term) a reduction in free radicals and therefore a delay in the onset of diseases such as stroke and Parkinson’s.

Does intermittent fasting make you lose weight?

But what about weight loss? The caloric deficit resulting from intermittent fasting, in fact, would not make you lose weight immediately, but rather stimulate the metabolism. To really lose weight, fasting should be combined with a healthy and varied diet, as well as physical activity. In this sense we point out the study by California University of San Francisco, which would have revealed how intermittent fasting makes you lose weight exactly like any diet that provides for the reduction of daily calories.

Beware of side effects

The advantages anticipated a few lines ago, however, can inevitably follow side effects. There are also some psychological ones: that is, the sense of hunger that would lead us to binge convinced that a subsequent fast is enough to lose weight. But this is not the case at all. In the long run, there is then the risk of a decrease in muscle mass. But serious damage to the organism is not ruled out either.

In this sense, the recommendation of the ISS, the Higher Institute of Health, is clear: “When it comes to reducing the number of calories (caloric restriction) and especially fasting, it is good to remember that the effects on health can be unpredictable and in some cases even dangerous. For this reason – concludes the ISS – it is important to avoid radically changing one’s eating habits without the advice of a doctor or an expert in the sector “.