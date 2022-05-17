The international artist Domingo Zapata chooses Serranillos del Valle for his next work

The art of Sunday Zapata of neo-expressionist style and works of art pop aesthetics is claimed in the best galleries and museums in the world, his works reach a million dollars and in them intense and vivid colors predominate.

The man who painted the cassock of Pope Francis and made the largest mural in the history of New York (3,000 square meters and 100 meters high in the middle of Times Square), has portrayed personalities such as Lady Gaga, Scarlett Johansson or Angelina Jolie and sold paintings to artists like Johnny Depp or Leonardo Di Caprio. He has also been part of the “Joconde” exhibition, organized by the important French Louvre museum, and has designed a vibrant sculpture for the lobby of the United Nations building in New York, as well as a mural for the emblematic Hotel Plaza lobby in New York. York. He has also exhibited a collection together with Alejandro Sanz and has painted alongside Pope Francis himself, among many other paintings that are part of his collection and that fill all his followers and collectors with passion, love and imagination, because Domingo puts his heart into everything he does.

This versatile artist, who is also a writer and fashion designer, and who will soon make his debut as a film director, has been captivated by the charms of our municipality and will donate these works to the town of Serranillos del Valle because he believes that “art does not it is only for those who can buy it.”