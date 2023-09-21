The international musical premiere this fall comes with everything!

>Pop stars, country classics, hip-hop heavyweights and expected returns are part of the music premieres for Fall 2023, making it one of the seasons that attracts the most premieres in the industry.

Los Angeles, USA. Music lovers, it’s time to say goodbye to the sunny, slow summer months and welcome fall, which is historically one of the times of year with the most new album, EP, and mixtape releases.

The trends are already starting to appear: Some of pop’s biggest names (and the future of pop) are preparing to go back to school. Big stars returned after years. Country legends dare with new styles. And the hip-hop legend is back with a vengeance.

Other categories rejects include The Pretenders’ new album (“Relentless”), Omar Apollo’s “Live for Me” EP and Steve Aoki’s “Hieroquest: Double Helix”, which have yet to be announced. Take a look at what awaits you in the fall musical preview.

powers of pop

After a summer full of superstar tours – Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Drake among them – it’s definitely time to dive into a new hook or two. The season is full: Olivia Rodrigo will publish her long-awaited second album. Kylie Minogue is more than “padma padma” with her new athletic pop album “Tension.” “Scarlet” by Doja Cat comes on.

Ed Sheeran appears to have run out of mathematical symbols to name his albums and will return with a release in the autumn. Following HBO’s “The Idol,” Troye Sivan is preparing to release his third full-length album. Listeners are in luck if the rest of the songs are half as sexy as the homoerotic football chant of the lead single, “Rush”.

BTS member V to release his first solo album; Korean-American pop star Eric Nam is releasing another self-released album, focusing on the pandemic-induced existential crisis.

Demi Lovato is reworking some of her pop songs as rock anthems; Taylor Swift’s re-recording series continues with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

For those to keep an eye on: Your favorite future pop star Chappelle Roan is releasing her debut album. Madrid native Ralphie Chu is also preparing for his debut, and La Donna’s new EP promises to fuse cumbia, salsa, oldies and reggaeton.

• 22 September:

Kylie Minogue, ‘Tension’

Doja Cat, “Scarlet”

Chappell Rhone, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

• 29 September

Ed Sheeran, “Autumn Variations”

• 13 October:

Troye Sivan, “Something to Give Each Other”

• 27 October

Taylor Swift, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”

hip hop heavyweight

In 2022, Kid Cudi was rumored to be taking a break from music. Those rumors turned out to be just that, and he will be releasing a new album in September.

Vic Mensa explores social work, sobriety, Ghana and himself, resulting in an ambitious and self-reflective new album.

The return of the famous Gucci Mane; Chief Keef also returned.

Flo Milli’s upcoming album features her unique, sometimes absurd and definitely extremely hard rap. South African rapper Nasty C continues his global rise. And that’s not counting all the surprise releases in the coming weeks. When will Drake release ‘For All the Dogs’?

• 13 October

GUCCI MANE, “A BREATH OF FRESH AIR”

Chief Keef, “Almighty So 2” TBD: Flo Milli, “Fine Ho, Stay”

country classics

Re-invention and experimentation are in the air. Willie Nelson to release his first bluegrass album; Dolly Parton to release her first rock album.

Ashley McBride is releasing her fourth studio album, and if the single “Light On in the Kitchen” is any indication, we can’t expect any more mandolin.

Reba McEntire returns with her first album in five years; A few months after his Super Bowl performance, Chris Stapleton is back. Margo Price prepares a double album in three acts.

• 6 October

Reba McEntire, “Not That Fancy”

• 17 November

Dolly Parton, “Rockstar”

long awaited return

Nostalgia dominates the entertainment industry, but that doesn’t mean derivative works should be made. Often, this means celebrating artists we love after years of inactivity, or simply after a break between albums. Such is the case with this group. Diddy will release his first full-length album since 2006’s “Press Play”.

In fact, it’s a strong season for R&B’s comeback: Jorja Smith will release her first album since 2018; Jamila Woods continues “Legacy! Tradition!” in 2019 with “Water Made Up”.

Elsewhere, Bruce Springsteen-endorsed New Jersey band The Gaslight Anthem will release their first album in nearly a decade, “History Books.”

And Nicki Minaj, leader of the Barbz, will bring back the “Pink Friday” franchise with “Pink Friday 2,” her fifth full-length album and first since 2018’s “Queen.”

• 29 September:

Jorja Smith, “Fall or Fly”

• 13 October:

Jamila Woods, “Water Made Us”

• 27 October:

Gaslight Anthem, “History Books”

• 17 November:

Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday 2”