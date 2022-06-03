The international series that arrive at Movistar Plus +

The streaming platforms are announcing their premieres for the month of June and Movistar Plus+ has launched its novelties in international series. Movistar Plus+ premieres the second season of devils and a new series Trigger Point: out of control. You can also see the complete series Harry Palmer: The Ipcress File and The First Lady.

Movistar Plus+ series premieres

devils Season 2

On Friday, June 3, Movistar Plus+ premieres the second season of this series set in the world of finance that already surprised in the first installment. One of the most anticipated international series for June that features actors Patrick Dempsey as protagonists, whom we know from his work in Grey’s Anatomy and Alessandro Borghi for suburra. Two acting heavyweights who reprise their roles in the second season of this addictive thriller. This installment begins in 2020, with which the action makes a time jump in an economic era marked by the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union. Every Friday you can see a new episode on Movistar Plus`+ until completing the eight that this second season has.

Trigger Point: out of control

On Monday, June 13, this series premieres account of the work carried out every day by a group of artificers who are on the front linea. A work that has rarely been seen on television with that level of detail and realism. An action series starring Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Alex Rider) and produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard). Every Monday you can see a new episode until completing the six that the new series has.

Harry Palmer: The Ipcress File

From Monday June 6 you can enjoy this interesting suspense and spy series complete on Movistar Plus+. An espionage thriller set in the 1960s during the Cold War that is the television adaptation of the classic British spy from Len Deighton’s novels. The character of this British spy was made popular by actor Michael Caine. The series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Tom Hollander (Taboo the infiltrator).

The First Lady

Other of its best international series can also be seen in full on Movistar Plus+ from June 30. An excellent anthology drama series starring well-known actresses Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson. The series dives into what usually happens in the West Wing of government where many of the most important decisions were made behind the scenes by the First Ladies. In the first season, the personal and political life of three first ladies is told: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michele Obama.