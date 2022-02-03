The International Space Station will be deorbited in 2031

In recent weeks the United States has pushed to extend the operational life of the International Space Station until 2030. TheESA it would seem to agree with this possibility, while Russia is more hesitant (also due to the geopolitical tensions of this period). The useful life of theISSif the project is approved, it will be around 30 years old.

The purpose of the NASA is to allow for a transition “seamless” between the current space station and future ones commercial space stations which will be built over the next few years. The same space agency has currently funded three different solutions that will be built by Nanoracks, Blue Origin / Sierra Space and Northrop Grumman. Then there is also the space station that will be built by Axiom Space starting from some modules that will be hooked first to the ISS to then become a solution in itself.

Robyn Gatens (ISS director for NASA) said “The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as a revolutionary scientific platform in microgravity. This third decade is one of the achievements, based on our successful global partnership to test exploration and human research technologies to support human research. exploration of deep space, continue to return medical and environmental benefits to humanity and lay the foundation for a commercial future in low Earth orbit. We look forward to maximizing these returns from the space station through 2030 by planning the transition to the commercial space destinations that will follow “.

The end of the International Space Station will be in the Pacific Ocean

The commitment of the NASA in the next few years it will therefore be divided between different objectives. The new robotic space missions or the continuation of those already launched but also the return of the human being to the Moon with Artemis, the continuous monitoring of the Earth and the importance of what it is possible to experience in LEO. The agency therefore does not want to abandon thelow earth orbit but to transform its commitment from a provider of services to a user of the same through agreements with private companies.

The future of the ISS schematized by NASA, click on the image to enlarge

In a new document released in these days it is also mentioned that the end will be made International Space Station. First of all the NASA he specified that the partners are continuing to monitor the health of the space station is that “there is high confidence that the life of the ISS can be further extended until 2030”. Basically the operational life is limited by the structural components (the modules) while other parts can be replaced or repaired more simply. The primary structure deteriorates due to dynamic loads due to the docking or detachment of the spacecraft as well as thermal changes during orbital cycles.

When the International Space Station will arrive at the end of its life the mission command will program some maneuvers to ensure that the ISS slow down (retrograde motion instead of posigrade) and then slowly lower the orbit. The programming will also be based on the solar cycle that affects the earth’s atmosphere and the latter affects the resistance generated on the ISS.

The final trajectory will try to deorbit the ISS in the South Pacific Ocean in the Point Nemo area, where there are no boats or inhabited islands. Safety will be a priority considering that the mass of the space station could allow some debris to reach the surface. The expected period is the beginning of 2031.

After the International Space Station will be deorbited, the NASA plans to invest in CLD (Commercial LEO Destinations) to continue studies related to medical equipment, life support, food production, physical exercise, also renting space on board commercial stations to carry out tests. These can be carried out by both NASA astronauts and private astronauts as needed. Also on board the commercial space stations will be tested and validated technologies that will be used on the Moon or for missions to Mars.

After all also Phil McAlister (NASA’s director of commercial space activities) said the private sector is technically and financially capable of developing solutions for LEO. Now the US Congress has the documents that will make it possible to better assess the situation and should be able to decide to extend the life of the ISS until 2030 (the current limit is for 2025).

