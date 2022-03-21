the international success of Spanish cinema

Madrid (AFP) – A Golden Bear at the Berlinale for the Catalan director Carla Simón, four Spaniards nominated this year for the Oscars, including the couple Penélope Cruz-Javier Bardem: the Spanish seventh art shines on the international scene, which has rolled out its red carpet.

“The fact that Penelope’s nomination is for a role in Spanish (…) seems to me something extraordinary and historic, speaking of Marca España,” said an emotional Bardem, after learning that he and his wife would compete for two prizes in the ceremony on March 27.

Unlike other countries with strong film DNA, Spain had a long time finding its own place on the international scene.

To this day, Luis Buñuel is still the only Spaniard to have won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Festival, for “Viridiana” in 1961.

But Spanish cinema has made progress and has been rewarded, as happened to Carla Simón a few weeks ago, with the success of her film “Alcarràs” in Berlin.

According to Variety magazine, the name of Penélope Cruz sounds like a possible president of the jury of the next Cannes Film Festival, an honor already enjoyed in 2017 by Pedro Almodóvar, without a doubt the most recognized Spanish director abroad, with two Oscars to his credit. .

The Madrid interpreter already won an Oscar in 2009, but it was as a secondary actress and for an American film (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, by Woody Allen).

Penélope Cruz poses smiling with the Oscar statuette for Best Supporting Actress of 2009, on February 23 of that year in Hollywood (USA) Mark Ralston AFP/Files

If she succeeds now for her leading role as Janis in Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers”, she would do so with a totally Spanish film, in which another member of the team, the Basque composer Alberto Iglesias, is also in luck.

Author of the film’s music, Iglesias adds his fourth Oscar nomination, the first for the music of a film by the director from La Mancha, with whom he has collaborated on 13 films.

“It is a joy that there is such a strong impulse in Spanish cinema,” says Iglesias, who hopes to win his first statuette, during an interview with AFP. “It is not a sum of coincidences, there is an impetus,” she adds, highlighting the work of film schools “that have been working and creating new filmmakers for some time.”

old barriers

Spanish cinema has had a hard time “passing those barriers of great international festivals”, recalls Pilar Martínez-Vasseur, director of the Nantes Spanish Film Festival.

The public was often unable to identify the films that came out abroad as Spanish, he explains, alluding to examples such as “The Others”, starring Nicole Kidman, but of which very few people know that its director was Alejandro Amenábar.

Carla Simón (in the background, in the center) and her producer, María Zamora (next to her, in a red dress) pose with various actresses and actors from the film ‘Alcarràs’, on the Festival’s red carpet on February 15, 2022 of Berlin Film Stefanie Loos AFP/File

“In Spain we still have the idea that Spanish cinema is bad, that it is a nest of reds, that filmmakers are cronies because they do nothing,” laments Martínez-Vasseur, who asks for greater support from the Spanish government.

The seventh art receives much less state funding on this side of the Pyrenees than in France, according to several industry specialists.

“The sector has learned to make its way in an ecosystem that has become globalized,” says Beatriz Navas, general director of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), under the Ministry of Culture.

“The change has not happened overnight (…) The ‘cooking time’ of the works must be the necessary for it to achieve the recognition and prestige that supports it,” he highlights.

“Best moment”

In addition to Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem (nominated for “Ser los Ricardo”) and Alberto Iglesias, Alberto Mielgo’s short film “The Windshield Wiper” will also compete for an Oscar this year.

“It is the best moment in Spanish cinema,” celebrates José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián Festival.

From left to right, Alberto Mielgo, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias pose upon their arrival at the Goya Awards ceremony, on February 12, 2022 in the Spanish city of Valencia Lluís Gené AFP/Files

“A lot of cinema is being made, a lot of audiovisuals in Spain, also with the phenomenon of platforms, which are bringing a lot of work and making Spanish technicians better,” he explains.

Spain, whose landscapes suitable for westerns have attracted Hollywood productions since the 1960s, is an increasingly sought-after destination for platforms to produce their series.

The giant Netflix opened its first European studios in Madrid in 2019, in addition to having broadcast highly successful Spanish series such as “La Casa de Papel” or “Elite”.

In the last year, the left-wing government has shown its intention to turn Spain into the audiovisual “hub” of Europe, increasing production by 30% between now and 2025, with an injection of 1,600 million euros.

“International critics are paying more attention to our cinema thanks to figures like Almodóvar, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz”, Rebordinos values. “I think they are opening paths.”

