The International Volleyball Federation decides in favor of Gabi García, who will be able to represent the United States

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB, for its acronym in French) awarded the star Puerto Rican attacker Gabriel “Gabi” Garcia the change of sports nationality that he had requested.

Garcia, 23, wants to play for the United States and made a request along those lines along with the USA Volleyball. The athlete has been part of the national teams of various categories since 2015.

The athlete himself announced the decision of the international entity on his social networks, one day after his executive committee held a hearing in which he heard César Trabanco and José Marxuach, representing the FPV; Garcia along with his legal representative and members of the American Volleyball Federation.

“I thank each of the people who have been by my side during my development and this process. Today I begin a new stage of my life but never without forgetting my roots”, García wrote in his networks, along with a press release.

For his part, Trabanco -president of the FPV- indicated that he received the decision at 5:00 am and admitted his disappointment with it.

“Once again I understand that the FIVB is a body that does not look after the best interests of volleyball in the world,” he told this medium.

He added that he consults with his legal representation to see if he can make public the letter that García sent to the FIVB with the reasons why he requested a change of citizenship, which the manager alleges are different from those outlined in the letter he shared in social networks.

Trabanco added that the athlete will not be able to compete for the United States until March 11, 2024 since he had already played with the senior team. This is by disposition of the regulation of the international.

In yesterday’s process, which was carried out through the Zoom videoconference service, each of the parties had 10 minutes to present their case to the members of the FIVB Executive Committee.

After the hearing and in an interview with The new day, Trabanco was hopeful of prevailing. However, he acknowledged that he feared a decision adverse to the FPV because in the interviews he noticed a tendency to protect García. Equally, He pointed out that he was concerned because within the Executive Committee there are people who do not belong to the world of volleyball.

The athlete sent an application to the FPV to play for the United States on March 4. This request was denied by the national federation.

At the time of announcing the competitor’s efforts, Trabanco stated that García had told him that with his decision to change his sports nationality he sought to “secure his future.”