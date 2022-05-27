The Internet Rumor Factory Is Spitting Out Ellen Pompeo Pregnancy Theories: Are They True?

ads

Small pockets of the internet began whispering about a pregnant Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) during the two-hour finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 on May 26. It’s not clear why the whispers started, but sometimes where there’s smoke there’s fire. On the show, Meredith and Nick (Scott Speedman) have grown even closer. He’s temporarily moved to Seattle while she helps fix Gray Sloan’s resident program, and they’ve even said “I love you” to each other.

This is a big deal for Meredith, who has only said that to one person since Derek (Patrick Dempsey) died. That lucky guy was Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who sadly also died in season 17. Nick recently survived a meet-the-family dinner in episode 18 and seemed to win everyone over. Things could definitely be heading in a new baby direction, which often happens when an actor is expecting in real life. So is Ellen Pompeo pregnant? This is what we know.

Source: ABC

Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) and her television daughter Aniela Gumbs (Zola Gray Shepherd)

Is Ellen Pompeo pregnant?

We can almost hear people yelling that Ellen Pompeo is 52 years old, but nowadays that hardly means anything. Just look at Janet Jackson who, in 2017, gave birth at the age of 50. Everything is possible. However, we do not believe that Ellen is pregnant. While she was pregnant with her first child, Stella Luna (born September 15, 2009), Ellen and her husband Chris Ivery used a surrogate for her other two children.

Their second daughter, Sienna May, was born in August 2014, something Ellen revealed during an October 2014 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “She was born two months ago,” she told Jimmy Ellen, then 44. “I’ve done it before. Undercover is a fun thing. This baby was born through a surrogate, so I felt an obligation to maintain the surrogate’s privacy. That was very important to me.”

She then revealed to Jimmy that she was with the surrogate during the insemination, and even held her hand throughout the process.

More than two years later, on December 29, 2016, Ellen and Chris welcomed their third child, Eli Christopher, also through a surrogate. Technically, Ellen could have another baby, but it is very unlikely that she is pregnant.

Why did fans think Meredith Gray was pregnant?

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a rogue Twitter user tweeted: “Heard a lot of rumors that Meredith Gray is pregnant. Gray is really trying to make us cry. I don’t send a baby MerNick. Any child who is not from MerDer my heart will. HURT.”

Where do these “rumors” come from? We honestly couldn’t tell. We briefly thought that people donating blood, due to the blood shortage at Gray Sloan, might lead to the discovery of a pregnancy, but that didn’t happen.

I need meredith gray pregnant for selfish reasons #SorryNotSorry x

— mariam (@llsafausts) May 26, 2022 Source: Twitter/@lisafausts

If anything, things between Nick and Meredith are on even more shaky ground as Nick’s patient, Cora, fails to make it through surgery. Meredith pushes for a surgical procedure that Richard (James Pickens Jr.) won’t agree to. For Cora, the real issue is making sure she survives because she’s her aunt Sally’s caretaker. When Cora doesn’t, it seems Nick blames Meredith.

There is definitely no baby in Meredith Grey’s future. In fact, her future in general is very precarious. Grey’s Anatomy season 19 has a lot to explain.

