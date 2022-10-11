The interpreter – La Galerna

Lucas Vázquez’s press conference prior to the Champions League match against Shakhtar in Warsaw.

—Can you imagine someone from Real Madrid saying that a great tournament (the Champions League) is not won by the best or that it has less merit than other times? Thanks,” a reporter who isn’t Sean Penn asks white 17.

Lucas smiles as he expels air through his nose in a mixed gesture of “you see what you have to put up with” and “it’s amazing that a human being like Xavi Hernández said such nonsense” along with a “I’m going to bite my tongue and not answer what the body asks of me”. And he proceeds to reply:

Well, these are things that we are hearing very often now. In the end it is complicated, because from our side we believe that winning a Champions League is neither by luck nor by chance, we believe that each Champions League is more difficult and the fact of having achieved so many in recent years is a source of pride for everyone and makes we are very happy. The truth is that what they think outside does not matter much to us.

Diplomatic response from a Lucas who has had to play the guts, the liver, the lung, and the vertebrae, kidneys.

“And the question, please?” —questions an interpreter, who is not Nicole Kidman, who has to translate the question for the Ukrainian journalists.

—That if you imagine someone from Real Madrid saying that winning the Champions League has no merit, the Spanish journalist clarifies.

“I don’t understand,” the translator continues.

“That it’s not important, that the best doesn’t win,” the journalist deepens.

—Ah… ah… —the interpreter is in shock, she doesn’t understand anything.

“It’s not the best team that wins it, it’s not the best team that wins it,” insists the journalist, but the translator can’t process such tremendous nonsense, such an affront to reason.

Lucas lets out a laugh.

“Can you imagine someone from Real Madrid saying that a great tournament is not won by the best or that it has less merit than other times?” Pay attention to the general laughter and the astonishment of the translator with the questionhttps://t.co/WHYdiqYeCZ pic.twitter.com/GSHyoOLX98 – Rafa RNMJ Real Madrid (@RafaRNMJ) October 10, 2022

—How is the best team not going to win the Champions League? —asks the astonished interpreter with a tone of “but it’s absurd, what are you telling me, Maricarmen?”.

—That they take away the importance of winning the Champions League —the national journalist does not give up on his efforts.

—That’s what Barça say —another colleague adds to try to put the professional in a situation.

General laughter. After several more clarifications that continue to be a repetition of the same, she seems to understand a little and finally laughs.

“Complicated,” snaps the translator. She also diplomatic response, but she knows that she is doing her job and can not say “these culés are a bunch of abductees who write their own story to justify their miseries and end up believing it” -. Weird. Aaaaaah. It’s complicated, a bit —the translator finishes while she bursts out laughing, perhaps laughing at someone who has sparked such silly nonsense. And also from those who have believed it, even more from those who have bought it for who knows what personal or work interest.

“It’s complicated, that’s right, the Champions League is complicated,” Lucas closes smiling as he nods his head.

General burst of laughter.

This funny anecdote, which will undoubtedly go unnoticed and nobody will remember it soon, is proof of the unreasonableness of Barça’s story. To refute it, nothing more has been necessary than taking an uncontaminated sample subject, in this case the Ukrainian translator, telling him one of the absurdities of the culé farce and waiting for his reaction. As expected, someone who is not subjected to the constant media repetition of a story is capable of detecting a natural lie, an instinctive falsehood, and responds with the candor and astonishment with which a child would.

—How is it going to be that the Champions League is not won by the best? I don’t understand.

Neither do we, dear interpreter, neither do we.

GettyImages.