The Interpreter: plot and cast of the film with Nicole Kidman







Oscar-winning director capable of ranging between genres, Sydney Pollack is also famous for thriller titles such as The three days of the Condor And The partner. His latest film, made before his death in 2008, also belongs to this genre, where however elements of considerable interest are introduced. It is about The Interpreter, with which Pollack returns here to compete with large-scale political intrigues, giving life to an original subject of Martin Stellman And Brian Ward, later suitable in screenplay by Charles Randolph (The big bet), Scott Frank (Logan – The Wolverine) And Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List).

What appears to be a classic thriller, turns out to be a reflection on the difficult relations between the United States and Great Britain with Zimbabwe ruled by the dictator Robert Mugabe. There are many traits that allow us to make this comparison, in particular the characteristics or biographical aspects that exist between Mugabe and the dictator of the film. In addition to this, the film is also remembered for being the first film to be granted permission to film scenes inside the glass building of the United Nations. A permit up to that point refused even to directors of the caliber of Alfred Hitchcock.

Established as a good success with critics and audiences, The Interpreter for lovers of the genre is a film to be rediscovered and deepened in all its more political connotations. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Interpreter: the plot of the film

The escalation of the film’s events begin when the United Nations interpreter Silvia Broome casually hears a death threat against Edmond Zuwanie, president of Matobo and accused of being a merciless dictator engaged in cruel ethnic cleansing in his state, Matobo. From that moment on, Silvia’s life is turned upside down and the woman sees herself becoming a target hunted by mysterious killers. Meanwhile, Zuwanie is placed under the protection of federal agents Tobin Keller And Dot Woods. Intrigued by the case, the first of the two delves deeper into Silvia’s past, becoming increasingly suspicious of the woman’s possible involvement in the promised attack.

With each step, he finds more and more reasons to be wary of her. Although they have to depend on each other, Silvia and Tobin couldn’t be more different. Silvia’s strengths are words, diplomacy and subtleties of meaning, while Tobin is all instinct, action and reading of the most primordial human behavior. Now, as the danger of a major murder on American soil grows and Silvia’s life hangs in the balance, the performer and Tobin stage an enthralling dance of evasion and revelation that keeps them both full of doubts as they both hurry to averting a terrifying international crisis before it is too late.

The Interpreter: the cast of the film

The Oscar-winning actress plays the role of Silvia Broome Nicole Kidman, who accepted the part without even having to read the script first. The role was also written with her in mind, considered by Pollack to be the only possible interpreter. To play the protagonist, the actress found herself learning to play the flute, but also having to show off a convincing South African accent, which she judged the most difficult to learn of all those required of her in the course of her career. In the role of the dictator Edmond Zuwanie there is instead the actor Earl Cameron, also seen in The Queen And Inception.

The Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn it is agent Tobin Keller instead. The one in The Interpreter it is to date the only collaboration between Penn and Kidman, who have always declared themselves to be fans of each other. It was Kidman who gave her colleague her first Oscar won for Mystic River. In the role of agent Dot Woods there is instead the actress Catherine Keener, best known for her role as Maxine in Being John Malkovich. Then there are the actors Jesper Christensen in the role of Nils Lud e Yvan Attal in those of Philippe. The latter, coincidentally, is the French voice actor of Tom Cruise, Kidman’s ex-husband. Pollack himself also appears in the film with a cameo as Jay Pettigrew.

The Interpreter: the trailer of the film and where to see it in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Interpreter it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Apple iTunes and Now. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 23 August at 9.15 pm On the canal La7.

