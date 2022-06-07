The interpreter’s tricks in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Alvaro Morte Y Rodrigo Santoro have visited the ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ program to talk about their new project, a series that promises to be a success in the coming months.

Pablo Motos has taken advantage of the visit of the actors, to gossip further in the professional life of Rodrigo Santoro. The actor has made one of the most iconic films so far in the 21st century, ‘Love Actually’ and on occasion, his partner Laula Linney has confessed that the best thing about shooting the movie was kissing Rodrigo Santoro.

But not only her, Margot Robbie has also confessed that kissing Santoro is better than kissing Will Smith, therefore, is Rodrigo Santoro one of the actors who kisses the best? The presenter “has brought out the colors” to the actor and has asked him for some advice for all those teenagers who have not yet kissed: “You have to do it with affection, with love and with delicacy. Then if the passion comes out, you have to continue with that “, he assures.

His tricks for the screen are different: “There are many people on the set and it cannot be compared with real life, it is not the same,” he says.

Why don’t you like living in Hollywood?

Santoro has admitted that he does not like to live in Hollywood: “I have never felt a real desire that I have to live there,” he says.

“I have always maintained this link with Brazil, which is my home”

And it is that for Santoro his roots, his family and working in Portuguese is something he values ​​a lot: “There is great pressure in Hollywood, a person can get lost and confused there,” he says.

