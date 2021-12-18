the intervention of the BC fails, then the stock market and the Lira collapse

How the problems of the financial and foreign exchange markets are solved: by closing them. This is the choice that Erdogan seems to have made in Turkey. Let’s see if yet another coup will work.

The Turkish lira accelerated its historic decline on Friday, weakening above the 16-per-dollar mark for the first time, as the central bank’s pledge to end a four-month cycle of interest rate cuts it took on Thursday, it failed to convince investors that inflation is contained.

TRY / USD

The Central Bank had already followed the teaching of the great economist, Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who in 1992 had burned the reserves of the Central Bank trying to counter the markets and making someone rich …

The currency has lost more than half of its value since the beginning of the year, with a nice -17.4% this week alone. A big hit of the Turkish BC.

As a reminder, the central bank yesterday cut its one-week benchmark repo rate by an additional 100 basis points to 14%. This was its fourth reduction since September, prompted by requests from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lower the cost of money in the face of rising consumer prices. Now raising interest rates may not help, especially against inflation due to the explosion of energy costs, but lowering them certainly does not help, especially in the size made in Turkey, in the face of inflation of 21%.

Without problems Erdogan has ordered a 50% increase in base pay next year, so I have the impression that we will see some good ones at the level of the labor market and “Core” inflation. Let’s expect 10% more production costs for this move.

Eventually the President’s circus numbers also sank the stock market, which had been in a growth cycle for months. After all, when there is inflation, a safe haven are the shares: being representative of real assets they should be destined to revalue. But in the end, by dint of putting twigs on the camel’s back, this too broke and today the stock market lost a healthy 8.5%.

Yet in the past five days it had gone well, until it collapsed:

With the latest moves Erdogan poses dark prospects also on the real economy, as well as on the Lira, and in the end confidence has fallen. You can’t keep doing Turkish things for too long, and Erdoganomics doesn’t seem to be the winning move.



