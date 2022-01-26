The interview: “Russia-Ukraine? Here are four reasons why the war involves us too”

Kiev – Why should the war between Russia and Ukraine worry us too? Why does it affect us closely? For at least four good reasons. To explain it, in this interview to the Day, is Marta Ottaviani, Milanese writer and journalist, analyst and profound connoisseur of the dynamics that revolve around the Moscow power, moreover from 20 January in bookstores with her dossier “Russian Brigades (the hidden war of the Kremlin between trolls and hackers) ”, published by Ledizioni.

– Why, given the collapse of the stock exchanges, is it a mistake to consider it someone else’s question, Marta?

“The first reason is that in an increasingly interconnected and globalized world, with trade and markets in continuous relationship, we can no longer afford to think only in terms of what is happening in Italy. And then there is the question of energy supply ”.

– Here, speaking of economy and subsistence …

“Sure, the gas. The tests of force that Russia is forcing the West on the Ukrainian theater are entirely connected with the gas issue. Russia is explicit: if you take Kiev’s side, I can turn off the gas taps. And we have clearly seen the upward fluctuation in the price of energy resources and how this impacts on our lives ”.

– Our wallet then, first of all, if we want to be cynical.

“There is a third reason, no less important, which concerns our ethical-moral framework. We often forget about it, but it’s not good. In a war there are victims, splits in the peoples even of the same nation, traumas, broken families… it would therefore be better to always be a little more empathetic than what we see and believe to happen only in the lives of others. Then there is a strategic consideration on our future “.

– Let’s see it.

“Russia, and the Ukraine case explains it perfectly, has changed the way of waging war. Our generation has studied a certain type of conflict, with tanks, planes, troop movements. Starting from 2000, when Putin took power, Russia has developed a non-linear war strategy, which consists precisely in not attacking a country directly, but in putting it in the greatest possible difficulty, in such a way as to make it go through periods of great instability. As happened in 2014 when the country in question broke up “.

– Or, as you said, favoring the establishment of puppet governments, pleasing to the contender.

“A hypothesis in the field these days. When the internal order is destabilized, that is civil society with tensions in the streets, here comes deus ex machina the strong man who wants to take the lead and who is perhaps heterodirected. A leader in this case more welcome in Moscow ”.

– Is the West unprepared for this strategy?

“Given that the US is in the sights first, and then Europe, the West is learning to deal with something it is not yet used to managing. A type of war that has already produced effects in the past. The Russian trolls are accused of influencing the outcome of the 2016 lectures in America, which brought Trump to power. And to have had an important role in the Capitol Hill protests last year ”.

– Besides trolls, what are the recurring weapons in non-linear warfare?

“Hacker attacks, for example, as happened in Ukraine. Mindful of what happened in 2013 and 2014, which the country immediately attributed to Moscow. Now it is clear that Russia is trying to give its version of events through a series of media aligned with the Kremlin. The goal is to overturn the reality of the facts, from the point of view of international law, and make Moscow appear legitimate to take military action. And then there are the deterrence measures ”.

– Or?

“For example, the massing of regular troops on the border, as has been happening for weeks. An underlying but obvious threat. And then the use of irregular troops, as happened in 2014. The so-called “little green men”, with camouflage uniforms but without badges that could connect them to official Russian militias, and the so-called Wagner men, who could have played a very important role ” .

– But let’s face it honestly: doesn’t Russia also have some reason not to want to see a NATO outpost on its borders? Wouldn’t avoiding this annexation of Ukraine calm people down?

“That Russia does not want NATO at its doors is absolutely understandable. Also because NATO would be located in Kiev, that is to say eight hundred kilometers from Moscow. That for military distances, I think of a missile or other forms of defense, they are nothing. Therefore, that Moscow, the beating heart of Russia, does not want it, fits perfectly. The problem is that this is a situation that cannot be solved at the moment ”.

– Because?

“On the one hand, Putin cannot invade Ukraine directly. On the other hand, it will do everything to prevent its entry into the Atlantic pact. Until this crisis resolves itself, I fear that Ukraine (and perhaps we with it) will be destined to sleep uneasily for years to come. However, I don’t think Putin intends to invade all of Ukraine. It is unthinkable ”.

– In fact he says so too.

“Of course, also because the more one moves towards the West, the more the Russian minority decreases and, on the contrary, the one of Polish origin increases. In short, we are moving towards a country that is much more reaching out to Europe. What I think Putin is aiming for is instead that Donbass becomes in some way like Crimea. Not only self-proclaimed independent, but also part of the Russian federation. It would be a very powerful precedent from a symbolic point of view ”.

– Is this the most likely scenario in the coming weeks?

“Yes, although no less disturbing. It will be a localized war, fought in a non-linear way, where Moscow will not enter with its armies. At the moment Moscow cannot afford it from an economic point of view. Let us not forget that the Kremlin must also closely monitor Belarus and Kazakhstan. At the moment, in short, Putin is not worth going to war ”.

– Going back to the wallet, wouldn’t a conflict between Russian troops and NATO frighten Putin himself for the consequences on the internal, as well as international, finance and economy?

“Interesting polls have come out of the Levada Institute, one of the few independents left in Russia, according to which 61% of Russians are terrified of Russia going to war, but 50% of them say it is to blame. of the USA. There is fear, in short, but Moscow is very good within its own borders to be considered a victim of a bad West. Yes, Putin doesn’t want to overdo it for many reasons. The stock markets collapse, Russia risks even more severe sanctions than the current ones. And when they hit the population, it can translate into a decline in popularity. And then there is a military reason “.

– A limit then?

“Well, it doesn’t mean that even if he decides the invasion, then he would have the skills to win that war. Let’s not forget that the non-linear war strategy was developed specifically to compensate for the fact that Russi can no longer afford the defense spending that was in the Soviet Union. It was another period and even then military spending had a deleterious impact on the state budget ”.

What is Putin hoping for?

“That with this surge of shields to take back the Donbass, as happened with the Crimea, it can have positive effects on the internal consensus. But my impression is that it will not go beyond this limit. Anything that goes beyond it could be turned against “.







