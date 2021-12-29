The interview with Bonelli: “Cingolani? Nuclear power, war on electrification and renewables at the stake. I agree with him, he must resign”

“The minister Roberto Cingolani wants to leave by the ministry of Ecological transition? For once we agree with him. Why from the war on electrification of the country and the electric car, al nuclear clearance, until to renewable at the pole, his balance was disastrous. So keep your promise: your job is done, resign“. Attacking is the co-spokesperson of Europa Verde, Angelo Bonelli, after the statements made by the holder of the Ecological Transition Department, not denied, albeit partially reduced, in which he considered his work completed and ‘the objectives achieved’.

For the leader of Green Europe, however, the reality is quite different: “Cingolani has declared war on the environmentalist world and on the young Fridays for Future, irresponsibly opened the debate on nuclear power in our country, a real favor to the heavily indebted French nuclear industry, which has led us away from the positions of Germany, Spain, Austria and many other European states, which have decided for the ‘exit from nuclear power“. The German case is symbolic: on New Year’s Eve, three of the country’s six plants, the most obsolete, will be disconnected from the electricity grid. On the contrary, the EU is moving towards the inclusion of atom energy and gas in the green taxonomy, as the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis had anticipated a few weeks ago, to the satisfaction of Cingolani himself, according to whom “never say no a priori, you have to study “. “A restoration against the environment that has never been seen in previous years”, attacked Bonelli.

But not only. Because, the Italian Greens accuse, there is also the management of the ministry, complete with disputed appointments, as well as a PNRR designed for large companies: “It does not respect climate objectives, it does not address the great issue of air pollution , investments in public transport are negligible. In fact, he sabotaged the Ecological Transition, which is why he has to leave ”, concluded Bonelli.