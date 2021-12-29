World

The interview with Bonelli: “Cingolani? Nuclear power, war on electrification and renewables at the stake. I agree with him, he must resign”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

“The minister Roberto Cingolani wants to leave by the ministry of Ecological transition? For once we agree with him. Why from the war on electrification of the country and the electric car, al nuclear clearance, until to renewable at the pole, his balance was disastrous. So keep your promise: your job is done, resign“. Attacking is the co-spokesperson of Europa Verde, Angelo Bonelli, after the statements made by the holder of the Ecological Transition Department, not denied, albeit partially reduced, in which he considered his work completed and ‘the objectives achieved’.
For the leader of Green Europe, however, the reality is quite different: “Cingolani has declared war on the environmentalist world and on the young Fridays for Future, irresponsibly opened the debate on nuclear power in our country, a real favor to the heavily indebted French nuclear industry, which has led us away from the positions of Germany, Spain, Austria and many other European states, which have decided for the ‘exit from nuclear power“. The German case is symbolic: on New Year’s Eve, three of the country’s six plants, the most obsolete, will be disconnected from the electricity grid. On the contrary, the EU is moving towards the inclusion of atom energy and gas in the green taxonomy, as the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis had anticipated a few weeks ago, to the satisfaction of Cingolani himself, according to whom “never say no a priori, you have to study “. “A restoration against the environment that has never been seen in previous years”, attacked Bonelli.
But not only. Because, the Italian Greens accuse, there is also the management of the ministry, complete with disputed appointments, as well as a PNRR designed for large companies: “It does not respect climate objectives, it does not address the great issue of air pollution , investments in public transport are negligible. In fact, he sabotaged the Ecological Transition, which is why he has to leave ”, concluded Bonelli.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Other than “revolutionary”: the fall of Kamala Harris

2 days ago

Tax visits, in 6 months one in 10 workers caught out

November 15, 2021

“The new Rai correspondent in China? You can see that he has no children who …” – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Germany, Covid patients transferred abroad. Scholz towards compulsory vaccination

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button