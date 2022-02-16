The interview with Custo Dalmau after the last show in New York

If you say Custo Barcelona, ​​you immediately think of t-shirts full of color.

A fantastic world of shapes and designs has populated the collections of the brothers Dalmau and David Custo since 1980, the year of the brand’s birth. Their training as graphic designers has undoubtedly helped them to conceive original and captivating designs, so much so that they quickly achieved international success.

Loved by celebrities such as Julia Roberts or Sarah Jessica Parker, the Custo brothers have also created a line of accessories, eyewear, perfumes and watches.

The New York catwalk has seen the Custo collections on the catwalk for 25 years in a row in front of a very loyal audience.

After two years of pandemic, Custo Barcelona returns to parade in his beloved New York.

A collection inspired by the city, between animalier patterns and asphalt tones, with patches of red, turquoise or ocher on satin and velvet.

For the occasion we interviewed Custo Dalmau he told us about his idea of ​​fashion, how he started and how, forty years after the beginning, he still loves his work made of creativity, but also of business skills.

Your show in New York has just ended, what are your feelings after the show is over?

It was a great thrill because more than 1,000 people came. It was a parade like before the pandemic. People want to return to normal, to the life we ​​know.

What is the inspiration of the collection.

We developed a collection that could excite, made for confident women seeking to express their individuality.

What are the indicative materials of this collection.

Natural materials such as wool, silk and cotton fused with experimental, highly technical and latest generation materials.

Three adjectives to define it?

Emotional, Creative, Colorist (Custo smiles)

Color as a habitus, your collections are an explosion of joy, empathy and sensuality, where do you find your creativity?

We have been on the market for over 40 years. We find creativity working in the factory and experimenting a lot.

When did you realize that fashion was your life?

It is a part of my life. We are lucky because this is an exciting project today as it was when we started 40 years ago.

A memory of the beginnings?

A lot of work and many kilometers because we have always aimed at the global market.

The dress that entered your heart the most?

Definitely the T-Shirts.

The famous women he dressed?

We were lucky enough to dress Hollywood folks like Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Samuel L Jackson and many others.

How do you manage your career and private life?

I try to keep both of them in balance. I don’t take my work home and I don’t take my family to work.

You have been a champion for over 25 years, how do you combine creativity, marketing and logistics strategies?

The job works best if you know all the other aspects that revolve around the business.

Future projects?

We are focused on E-commerce.

What do you think is fashion?

Fashion is a prediction of consumer choices.

Future projects, next challenges, 10 years from now.

Undoubtedly the US market and E-Commerce. We have a history of 40 years and we hope to remain in the market for the next 40 and more.