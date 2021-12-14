the interview with Diane Sawyer, her father and VIDEO tours

Britney Spears chose her Instagram account to talk about the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. The reporter questioned her shopping habits by hinting that she might be addicted to shopping. At the time, the singer was in her early twenties, and the answer she gave her was limited to a simple one: “No, I don’t think it’s an addiction. Makes me happy. No, it is not an addiction! “. Years have passed and it seems that Britney hasn’t forgotten that day after she broke up with Justin Timberlake, her father showed up at the door of his apartment with three men and her Journalist in the living room, sure – she writes – that the singer was in the wrong enough to make her cry.

“He kept asking me if I had problems with shopping. Seriously? I couldn’t get out of my apartment, it was impossible for me to shop. I was a little girl, I was a little over 20 years old and I didn’t understand. But now everything is different. He asked me if I was a girl or a woman “. Britney, in her long message written on her social account, then, canceled immediately after, was a flood, literally blinded by memories. According to popstar had to give provocative responses, and don’t let your guard down and feel at fault.

However, Spears can now consider herself independent, so much so that she is gradually taking over her life. Finally – he explains in the course of his post – the artist can have some cash and manage it according to his needs: “I went to an ATM and I withdrew $ 300. I was so proud. I bought some chocolate and some Christmas socks, I felt independent “. After years of silence, Britney touches her private and professional sphere again, bringing to light all those backstories that would have limited the singer’s existence.

Diane Sawyer is going straight to hell pic.twitter.com/WpUYPMukpQ – Britney Stan 🆓 (@BritneyTheStan) December 13, 2021

Britney Spears and the tour that perhaps we will not see

The singer, for now, seems to enjoy the little things like buying gifts for Christmas and managing money like she never could during guardianship. And apparently, for the moment it seems that there is no possibility of seeing the artist on the stages of any one tour and explains i details on the post social network which he then wished to delete: “I know I’m no longer playing huge arenas with my band, but I’ll be honest and say life on tour is tough. My first three years in the industry were great, but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and those rhythms… I don’t think I want to do it again! I hated it! “.

