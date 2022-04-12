the interview with Dr. Madonna Terracina

The statistics of aesthetic medicine are growing year by year, demonstrating that more and more users (men and women) want to improve their physical appearance without resorting to a scalpel. But how to orient yourself? We ask Dr. Francesco Madonna Terracina, Aesthetic Surgeon in Rome.

«Finding your way around is not easy but it is essential to be wary of improvised figures who have not received specific training and experience that can be documented. Even worse if non-medical personnel want to perform these procedures. Unfortunately, aesthetic medicine may not be so safe if entrusted to the wrong hands “.

What other advice would you like to give?

«I believe it is important to interpret aesthetic medicine as a curative medicine and prevention of aging, so that it is capable of refreshing our face and our body with harmony and naturalness. Today we call it regenerative medicine ».

But are there also those who exaggerate?

«Sometimes patients mistakenly think that aesthetic medicine can replace surgery and this leads to forcing the hand too much in the illusion of a better result. From this point of view, even the professional must sometimes know how to say no ».





