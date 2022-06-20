The intimate chat between Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, over 20 years after their love story

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are still very close. In a new interview published by the site Goop, Paltrow interviewed the ex-boyfriend. The pretext for the chat between the two is the Brad Pitt’s new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. But, question after question, the two – who in the 90s were one of the most paparazzi and glamorous couples in Hollywood – broke the embarrassment, moving from business to those related to the affective sphere.

The former Hollywood actress, now a full-time entrepreneur, recalled the moment when her father, director and producer Bruce Paltrowhe had told her that by marrying Brad (which it later did not happen) she would gained a new son. Brad Pitt let himself go from time to time to memories of him: «He was such a wise man and full of sense of humor. Seeing you guys laughing together was contagious. It was clear how much he adored you, ”commented the actor.

The two then talked about the feeling that unites them and about how the great love of the past has given way to a tender friendship (for the uninitiated, Brad and Gwyneth met in the early 90s on the set of Se7en by David Fincher and was immediately love at first sight). “It’s nice to have found you as a friend again. I love you, ”confided Brad Pitt. “Oh, I want you so much too,” was Paltrow’s reply.

