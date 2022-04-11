The intimate gift Ricardo Arjona received at a concert

Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona The 58-year-old is in the middle of the ‘Black and White’ tour that takes him to different countries around the globe. The artist has been giving his best for several months in the shows before the fans and the results are in sight because he sells out locations.

In this context and a few days ago, Ricardo Arjona received an intimate and surprising gift in the middle of a concert from one of the fans who was in the first rows and very close to the stage. The woman in question threw a white bra at him and the singer immediately took it.

Ricardo Arjona he was performing the song ‘Nude’ when he found the surprise. He took it, placed it on his shoulder and told everyone present between laughs: “Four months of non-stop touring, do you know what this means for a single man, stuck in a hotel? Yes? Plus perfumed! “.

The screams of the fans did not wait and the video immediately went viral on social networks. What we don’t know is if she really bothered her current partner, the model Daisy Arvelo, although in reality she must be used to this type of behavior.

Ricardo Arjona. Source: instagram @ricardoarjona

Looks like he’s got a few weeks left. Ricardo Arjona to return home with his family, since in one of his last posts he made on instagram before his more than four million followers from all corners of the world, he indicated the next destinations by saying: “This week. San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and McAllen. Let’s go with everything.”