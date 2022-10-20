The intimate Netflix series with Zoe Saldaña that distances her from Marvel completely

It is not in dispute that the actors who enter Marvel always end up triumphing around the world. In fact, most of those who are the best-known performers in Hollywood today have passed through the superhero franchise. Among them is Zoe Saldana who for years has triumphed in Guardians of the Galaxy. In these films, the artist brings Gamora to life, one of the most beloved characters in history.

However, it should be noted that outside of Marvel, most of the actors have caught the attention of different producers. Such is the case, precisely, of Zoe Saldana who does not stop succeeding in the industry. Over the years, she managed to make an unparalleled career plagued by different furor worldwide. One of the clear examples is the last series that will star through Netflix.

It should be noted that the streaming giant does not stop growing around the world with different productions that always become a rage. What’s more, he never stops showing that he is capable of continuing to create successes. The same thing has happened with this strip that stars Zoe Saldana called Right from the start. The fiction will premiere next Friday, October 21 and it already promises to be a sensation due to the sensitivity that it will touch.

Right from the start It will have a total of eight episodes in which Saldaña will not be alone in front of the cast, but will share the screen with Eugenio Mastrandrea. Fiction is a great combination of drama and romance that is preparing to be the new rage. This is because, from what not only the producers but also the trailers have already revealed, the leads have great chemistry with each other.

What is it about? The official synopsis of Right from the start recounts: “Inspired by an autobiography, “From Zero” is the intercultural love story of Amy Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña), an American girl who, during a study trip in Italy, falls madly in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. But her passionate romance runs into some challenges, such as the cultural differences of their respective families and, as in life itself, the lighter and more fun moments coexist with more serious ones. So, when Lino faces a serious health problem and the couple’s future seems uncertain, both families come together to create a great support network and show that love crosses all borders.”.