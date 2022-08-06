Entertainment

The intimate photo of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner that ignites the web!

To latest news, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were no longer in a relationship, after two years of a beautiful relationship… But in recent days, a photo has come to turn social networks and start the rumor of a reconciliation.

During the two years they stayed together, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were a reference couple not only in the NBA microcosm, but also in the people world across the Atlantic. It must be said that a talented young sportsman who gets into a relationship with the most famous model on the planet, who also comes from the most publicized family, is fascinating.

While they seemed set to live a beautiful and long story, the two lovebirds decided to fly separately, to everyone’s surprise. The Olympic champion obviously had a little trouble digesting the news, he who was seen in a very sorry state in a nightclub a few days after these revelations. But is this a final separation?

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner patched up?!

Some fans are beginning to doubt it, since in addition to a few rumors that revolve around accounts that are not necessarily very reliable, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have both been seen in recent days, on vacation, in a place that seems to be particularly remote. . Impossible to know when the photo was taken, but the buzz is monumental on the networks:

If it is not uncommon to see friends go on vacation together, it is quite rare to see them in such a position… So inevitably, faced with these images, Internet users all wondered if the star couple had put back together. No official answer for the moment, but doubt no longer really exists around this situation.

Did they get back together or not? What the hell is going on!

Devin Booker had a terrible disappointment with the elimination in the playoffs against the Mavericks, but he has just found love, which should pass the sentence. Stay at to know whether this reconciliation will be lasting over time, or ephemeral during the summer.

