The ‘intimate’ wedding of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead after the controversial start of their love story

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead They have finally become husband and wife. The actors, who met during the filming of Fargo at the end of 2016 and have a son together, Laurie, they got married last weekend in a simple, intimate and discreet ceremony, as they have always wanted their romantic relationship to be. “It has been a small wedding for family and close friends. They held a ceremony outdoor. She was pretty and cheerful. They are a lovely couple“, they have said from their surroundings to the magazine Peopleexplaining that the celebration featured an organic menu made up of foods that went directly “from farm to table.”

The preparations tried to keep them secret, although days ago it was made public that they were going to get married in Los Angeles and we saw around their residence in the Topanga Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles the couple with their closest family, the parents of the actor, Carol and James. “They’re pretty low-key and they like their life in the canyon. They often go hiking and go to the beach.”pointed out the aforementioned source.

McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, met on the set of their television series Fargo in late 2016 while the actor was still married to Eve Macrakis, mother of his four daughters, with whom he had been married for 22 years. Although the break was made public in October 2017 after the publication of some photographs in which McGregor appeared kissing the actress, it was said that the marriage had been separated since May. A date that also Winstead announced separation from her husband after seven years of marriage.

Their separation caused a huge media stir. and the clear positioning of the four daughters of the actor: Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20 and Anouk, 11. The oldest of them all showed clearly on his mother’s side and referred to her as “the most loving, strongest and most intelligent woman I know. My rockwhile the second, Esther, wrote a moving song about her parents’ divorce that reflected her mood.he daughters of the actor did not accept that their father had remade his life, however, as time passed and with the arrival of their little brother, Laurie, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth’s first child together, who was born in June 2021, the first rapprochement took place and now they are delighted with the arrival of the new member of the family. family.

Divorce was not an easy option for both of them. Winstead confessed to the magazine glamorousr that your divorce”It was scary and crazy for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18.” “I was really starting over as an adult for the first time in my life. For me, that was a huge turning point, being okay with change, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not to know where it’s going to take you.” change”.

In September, McGregor won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Halston yeIn his acceptance speech, he wanted to dedicate the award to Winstead and his five children. “Mary, I love you very much. I’ll take this home and show it to you to our new boy, Laurie“, said. “And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and AnoukHello to you too!”

Both McGregor and Winstead will appear in upcoming Disney+ series set in the universe of starwars. The interpreter of Trainspotting will reprise his role as Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be released on May 27, while Winstead will appear alongside Rosario Dawson, with whom he previously starred. Deathproof from 2007.