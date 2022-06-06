the intriguing movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones is coming this summer

In the trailer for the film uploaded a few weeks ago, Edgar-Jones can be seen transforming into “the swamp girl”.

The pitch

The actress stars as Catherine Kya Clarke, a girl abandoned by her parents from an early age who lives in a swamp in North Carolina in the 1960s. Kya is very independent and stays away from people in the local community . But when she is accused of murdering a man she once knew, Chase Andrews, she must fight for justice to be done and for the world to accept her as she is, the “marsh girl” or the “swamp girl”.

A soundtrack of choice

Last month, in the first trailer for the film, we could discover a new song by Taylor Swift, carolina. ” Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got completely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a movie in the works starring the amazing @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it on the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this compelling story “wrote the singer on Instagram.

The other cast members

Reese Witherspoon is producing the film alongside Elizabeth Gabler who has several successful literary adaptations behind her like The devil wears Prada. John Taylor Smith (Sharp Objects), will play Kya’s lover, as will Harris Dickinson (Maleficient). David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley) will also headline Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The film hits theaters on August 17.