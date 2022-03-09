The intriguing statement that is shooting up the price of bitcoin

Bitcoin coins next to quotes and dollar bills

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

The cryptocurrencies that skyrocket up to 95% in the middle of the war

The cryptocurrencies find a revulsive to lead the bullish reaction of the markets today. Bitcoin moves away from lows and recovers 63,000 million euros in a matter of hours, although the biggest increases are again focused on one of the star digital currencies during the war.

Bitcoin price takes off again from minimums. On February 24, the same day that Russia declared war on Ukraine, it sank to $34,000, its lowest levels since July. A new downward spiral had taken shape and