The intriguing trailer for “Tales of the Walking Dead”, the series of The Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead will have 6 episodes and follows from the story of the original series. We tell you what we know!

The Walking Dead It was one of the series FOX (today, star+) most important of his productions. It achieved high popularity in the public and has 11 seasons. To this day, the story continues to develop and, recently, the trailer for the spin off of the series called Tales of the Walking Dead.

The new show will premiere on August 14 on AMC and will consist of six independent episodes of one hour each. The stories will be centered around new and established characters within the walking apocalypse. “The stakes are high from each story, pushing indelible new characters with unforgiving choices and life-threatening situations as we see the apocalypse through different eyes, uncovering more worlds, myths and mysteries from the original series.“says the channel.

The series stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez.

Last Thursday the trailer for this anthology series was presented and generated intrigue and tension in the fans. Look!