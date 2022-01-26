“The invasion? A colossal mistake. To block trade with blunt weapon”

“For Putin, the invasion of Ukraine would be an enormous historical error” is convinced Aldo Ferrari, one of the leading experts on Russia and the Caucasus. Lecturer at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, he is also director of the research program on Eurasia at the Institute for International Political Studies in Milan. He replies to the newspaper about the Ukrainian crisis and the stakes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin bluffs Ukraine?

“That’s the question we all ask ourselves. I don’t think Russia wants to invade Ukraine. I just can’t see the benefits, but otherwise the risks would be very high. Invading such a large and populous country with a substantial part of the inhabitants hostile to Russia would be a very bloody operation. Estimates speak of tens of thousands of victims. If we admit absurdly that this happens, Russia would be even closer to NATO troops in the rest of Eastern Europe, Moscow’s real problem. Unfortunately, however, irrational actions also occur in history. Just think of the First World War, which triggered the suicide of Europe ”.

Are you saying that a third world war can break out?

“I hope and believe not. It’s bad to say, but the atomic bombs are a deterrent that should prevent a world military confrontation, as happened during the Cold War. Having said that, however, the risk is very high. If the tension does not drop quickly, there is a danger of accidents that can lead to unpredictable consequences. From this point of view it would be good to let diplomacy work. Some European states should avoid talking about the sending of weapons and soldiers, which in any case would be insufficient to militarily counter a Russian military penetration, but the mere hypothesis of this further increases the tension. It is time for diplomacy which is part of the compromise ”.

If guns won’t speak, what do the Russians want?

“I believe that Moscow wanted to force the hand with the deployment of forces at the border with Ukraine by asking and requiring the West to seriously consider Russia’s security concerns for the eastward enlargement of NATO and the sending of significant weapons at its borders. If Cuba entered the CSTO (the security pact with Moscow between the former Soviet republics from Central Asia) and placed Russian missiles on the island targeting them at Florida, as in the 1960s, what would the United States do? “.

Do you think an agreement is possible?

“It’s a tug of war, it’s hard to say how it will end. Russia has very high demands, substantially not admissible, but the tug-of-war could convince the West to consider the opportunity to resume discussing an overall security structure in Europe with Moscow ”.

Another obstacle is the conflict in the Donbass. Wasn’t a solution similar to South Tyrol with Italian blue helmets hypothesized?

“It would have become a possible option if Ukraine had granted, as foreseen by the Minsk agreements, a form of autonomy, if not federalization of the Donbass (the eastern part of the pro-Russian and secessionist country). In this case one could think of the use of Italian blue helmets, but we are still at the starting point. And let’s not forget that any frozen conflict can suddenly re-explode as we have seen with the Nagorno Karabakh reconquered by the Azeris against the Armenians. Obviously there is another relationship of forces between Kiev and Moscow, but frozen conflicts are not such for eternity ”.

The British have sounded the coup alarm instigated by the Kremlin. What do you think?

“The British do misinformation. Putin will go down in history as the president who lost Ukraine even though he has a hard time admitting it. I cannot imagine any bloody or bloodless movement that could bring to power a leadership other than the pro-Western one in Kiev ”.

Are Europe and the United States divided on the crisis?

“In the EU, the Poles and the Baltics are the hard core of the anti-Russians. And also from us two Italian parties, Pd and Italia Viva, rejected Frattini’s candidacy for the Quirinale, arguing that the Ukrainian case requires that the future president be openly pro-Western. Yet he was foreign minister with the intervention in Libya ”.

Doesn’t the prime minister seem more cautious to you?

“The premier is an intelligent man. He knows well that Russia must be dealt with and cannot be done without in international politics ”.

If the situation worsens, will Italy be called out?

“Our country is linked to NATO. We were reluctant to face the invasion of Iraq, but in the end we went (to Nassiryha nda). With Libya it was even worse. I really don’t think Italy can escape a possible conflict “.

Is the gas weapon so formidable as blackmail?

“Yes and no being double-edged. Russia, having an underproductive economy, which basically lives off gas and oil exports, would suffer heavily in the event of a conflict. Failure to sell energy products in the West would bring the economy to its knees. They would shoot themselves in the foot. Economic and energy interdependence is another factor, together with nuclear deterrence, which prevents the degeneration of these serious crises ”.

The West threatens sanctions and Washington plans to send 8,500 troops. What do you think?

“Not even the US actually threatened the sending of troops to Ukraine, but devastating sanctions. But I don’t know of a historical situation in which sanctions have stopped a country from the times of fascist Italy, to Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. Threatening sanctions is a somewhat blunt weapon ”.

Is Putin leading a game of chess or making a catastrophic mistake?

“He will certainly have calculated the moves, but they can be wrong and dictated by reasons that are not necessarily logical. It is clear that he has not managed to bring Ukraine closer together, but he does not want to go down in history as the leader who has lost it completely. Losing Kiev is heavy for Russia, but reoccupying it militarily would be an enormous historical mistake ”.