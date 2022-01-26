The invasion of Moscow is imminent, we could move troops

According to the White House, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “imminent”. For this Biden announced: “We will be able to move some troops shortly.”

The tension between the United States and Russia is still rising at the height of the crisis over Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has indeed announced that he could consider personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin if the latter decides to invade Ukraine. But not only. The head of the White House has in fact added: “We will be able to move some troops soon”. The commitment of the US military, therefore, was explicitly mentioned this time. Indeed, according to Biden, a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “imminent”, even as diplomatic efforts continue to defuse the crisis. “We said it was imminent, it remains imminent,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said quoted by the American media, “but again, we cannot predict what decision President Putin will make. We are still engaged in discussions and diplomatic negotiations “.

From the EU possible sanctions against Russia

The words of Alexei Reznikov, defense minister of Kiev, are decidedly opposite, according to which a threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia “does not exist at the moment”. “There are risky scenarios, they are possible in terms of probability in the future – added Reznikov – But to date such a threat does not exist”. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the EU Commission spoke of “strong political consequences” and “massive” sanctions on Russia in the event of attacks on Ukraine. Today, French President Emmanuel Macron went to Berlin to discuss a common European position with the German Chancellor Scholz. A meeting between Russians, Ukrainians, French and Germans is scheduled for tomorrow, while a meeting between Macron and Putin is expected within the weekend. “There is a strong unity between the Member States and our international partners” with the “determination to be ready. The work is very advanced in order to be able to put in place a strong deterrent and robust measures in case the dialogue is not successful” and not there is a de-escalation from Russia, said a spokesman for the EU Commission when asked about the hypothetical sanctions against Russia on the Ukrainian crisis. “If it embarks on future violations of Ukrainian territorial sovereignty or aggression we will react very strongly, there will be strong political consequences and massive economic costs will be inflicted on the aggressor.”

The tug-of-war on the border with Ukraine

For some months, Russia has begun to deploy over 100,000 soldiers and important armaments along the border with Kiev. The fear is that of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. So far, diplomatic efforts to stop the escalation have proved null and void. Vladimir Putin has asked NATO to withdraw its troops from Bulgaria, Romania and other former Communist states of Eastern Europe, denying that it intends to invade Ukraine. In turn, the US is demanding the withdrawal of the Russian military from the eastern Ukrainian border by stepping up arms deliveries to Ukraine.