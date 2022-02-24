The invasion of Ukraine reaches Chernobyl Russian Army already has control of the nuclear power plant, according to the Ukrainian presidency | Univision World News

The Russian invasion of Ukraine did not take long to reach the chernobyl exclusion zonescene of the worst nuclear accident in history in 1986.
According to the president Volodymyr Zelensky, his soldiers sacrificed their lives to prevent the Russians from taking control of the place. “It is a declaration of war against all of Europe,” the president added, referring to the Russian offensive on the site. “Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not happen again,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
Finally, the Russians managed to reach the nuclear power plant.
The Ukrainian presidency confirmed the news and stated that, after a “fierce” battle, they had taken control, AFP reported.
“After this absolutely senseless attack by the Russians, it is not possible to say that the nuclear plant is safe. This is one of the biggest threats to Europe today,” said Mikhailo Podoliak, chief adviser in the president’s office, after the government announced that there was fighting near the nuclear waste deposit of the damaged plant in 1986.
A Ukrainian official told the AP agency that Russian bombardments hit a radioactive waste repository and a rise in radiation levels was reported. The official spoke on condition of anonymity. Experts were not immediately able to access the depot to assess the damage before Russian forces took over the site.
The dangers of Chernobyl
Antón Gueráschenko, advisor to the Ministry of the Interior, stressed that there are deposits of radioactive remains there that, if they are damaged, “nuclear dust can spread throughout the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the countries of the European Union”.
“The members of the National Guard who protect the warehouse offer stubborn resistance,” Geraschenko said on the Telegram message network.
Chernobyl, worst nuclear accident in history
The Chernobyl power plant was in 1986 the scene of the worst nuclear accident in history.
The explosion in the infamous reactor 4 spread up to 200 tons of material with a radioactivity equivalent to that of 500 atomic bombs like the one dropped on Hiroshima.
Of the almost 200,000 square km that were contaminated, 70% belonged to Russia.
The reactor, located in the heart of an exclusion zone of about 30 km, is covered by a sarcophagus in the form of a protective arch of more than 100 meters.
Although radiation continues to be a problem, the area was a tourist attraction until the invasion.