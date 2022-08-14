the ´invented´ disease of maidens during puberty

Currently, the symptoms of chlorosis would be diagnosed as affective or anxiety disorders.

Sunday Morning, by Hendrik Jacobus Scholten, c. 1865-68. Photo: Shutterstock

During the 17th century, a pathology of “high incidence” was documented that was very frequent in adolescents, almost more than in women of other ages; in fact, there is a record that it was considered the most diagnosed disease until the 19th century.

Initially, it was explained as a anemia consequent due to iron deficiency in the organism, making the young women pale. The term chlorosis It comes from the similarity with the plant disease that gives them a yellowish appearance, generally to green plants due to the little or no activity of the chloroplasts.

For the doctors of earlier times, this disease in women consisted not only in the whitish tone of the skin, but in constant fainting that used to be cured with marriage and with the presumed curative effects of semen.

This social construct was created from different arbitrary criteria such as literature and art. In addition, we must consider that, socially, the beauty of the time consisted of pale skin and an almost forced delicacy due to the weakness that women felt, and that it was compared abysmally with men. Now, there are two theories that explain this “disease”:

The first deals with blood disorders such as anemia caused by factors such as poor body hygiene, diet and iron deficiency.

The second involves psychology; it is believed to be the physical manifestation of some virginity myths, repressed feelings and desires. Masturbation, at that time, was considered one of the causes of chlorosis.

The most frequent symptoms

Records of the time affirm that the most common symptoms of chlorosis in adolescents they were:

Paleness throughout the body, which can even take on a yellowish or greenish hue

Lower extremities become tense and may suffer lassitude

Frequent nosebleeds, headaches, drowsiness, ankle swelling, and facial swelling

Appetite disorders caused by overeating or undereating (obesity or anorexia), and eating unhealthy foods

Hypochondriasis, and some symptoms related to depression or anxiety

decreased libido

Amenorrhea and hot flashes

The treatment that was recommended

Sangrias were prescribed, in some cases with leeches

dietary suggestions

Electric shocks in the uterus

Marriage

Pregnancy

It is no secret to anyone that the image of women in ancient times, and even in current times, has been discriminated against due to an alleged weakness and inferiority compared to the male gender.

For ancient times, women were subjected to poor living conditions as a result of the social beliefs of the time, such as the excessive use of corsets, hygiene and food deficiencies.

As a consequence of this, women of the time tended to suffer from diseases such as asthenia, and some psychological disorders to a greater extent than men.