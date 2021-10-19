News

The inventor of Bitcoin becomes the 20th richest man in the world. But who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Posted on
Satoshi Nakamoto, is the pseudonym behind the inventor of the Bitcoin. Whoever created the powerful cryptocurrency will likely remain a mystery, while it remains certain that the price of Bitcoin continues to grow, as well as Nakamoto’s assets.

if we consider the ranking of the well-known magazine Forbes, the mysterious founder of Bitcoin would be the twentieth richest man in the world. The BTC these days has reached an important peak of 62,000 dollars, a figure that made its founder reach this important milestone.

How much is the assets of Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto worth?

According to the most reliable sources and what is considered the most plausible thesis, Satoshi Nakamoto has about 1 million Bitcoins, all extracted between 2009 and 2010. Doing a simple calculation, at this moment a BTC has a value equivalent to just over $ 62,000, which multiplied by a million gives the figure of 62 billion dollars.

With this incredible heritage, Satoshi Nakamoto would rank 20th on the list of the richest men in the world, between Chinese Zhong Shansha and TikTok founder Zhang Yiming. Climbing the positions, a few days ago the owner of Tesla Elon Musk surpassed the Amazon founder again Jeff Bezos, placing himself at first place of the prestigious ranking.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

