The investigation against Donald Trump for taking classified documents further polarizes the United States in an election year

Washington- The open investigation into the former president of USA donald trump for taking classified documents from the White House has further polarized US politics with less than three months to go before key midterm elections.

The Vice President of the country, Kamala Harrisdescribed this Saturday as “dangerous” and “irresponsible” the position of the Republicans, who have denounced a political persecution behind the registry executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last Monday at the Trump mansion in Florida.

Speaking to the press from Oakland, Harris claimed that FBI agents do “a very important job” and condemned the fact that Republicans have adopted “a rhetoric that exposes law enforcement.”

A man was gunned down trying to enter the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday, an incident Democrats have linked to Republican criticism of Trump’s home policing.

The FBI search took place Monday at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, where agents were looking for classified documents that Trump may have illegally taken upon leaving office.

The White House maintains that this is an independent investigation carried out by the Justice Department and that the president, Joe Bidenfound out from the press about the raid.

But the Republicans and Trump himself have denounced political persecution ahead of the midterm elections in November, in which the Democrats could lose their majority in the Congress.

Given the commotion generated, the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garlandasked the judge to publish the search warrant for the mansion, something that Trump did not object to.

In the order, revealed on Friday, it is indicated that the former president is being investigated for the possible commission of three crimes: violation of the Espionage Law, obstruction of Justice and destruction of documents, which, in case of conviction, could lead from fines to prison sentences and disqualification from holding political office.

For its part, the inventory of what was seized by the FBI shows that the documentation includes twenty-six boxes each labeled with a number, as well as several folders of documents and photos with the labels “top secret” or “confidential”.

Among them appears a document under the title “President of France” and another on the request for pardon of Roger Stone, a Trump confidant, as well as numerous confidential documents without description.

The order approved by Palm Beach Judge Bruce Reinhart was signed on August 5, three days before the raid, and gave the FBI until the 19th of this month to carry out the search.

That warrant listed what the FBI could seize: any document or box marked “classified,” any evidence of data transmission or national security information, and any presidential files created between January 20, 2017, and January 20. of 2021, the four years of Trump’s mandate.

They could also search for any evidence of destruction of documents from the Presidency.

Trump defended himself on his own social network, Truth, by assuring that “first of all, everything was declassified. Second, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have done it at any time, without doing politics or entering Mar-a-Lago. Everything was in a secure warehouse. (…) The only thing they should have done was ask”.

He also accused former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) of having also taken millions of documents when leaving the White House, something that the National Archives Administration denied in a statement in which he stated that the former Democratic president delivered the documentation as established the law.