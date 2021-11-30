the investigation into Juventus capital gains widens, Serie A trembles

The telephone interception between two men close to Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is reported in the investigation report of the Guardia di Finanza in the investigation into the alleged fictitious capital gains of the Juventus club. According to the prosecutors it would not be only the Piedmontese club to have had this behavior but it would be a real system that would include many other Serie A clubs such as Genoa, Inter, Naples, Atalanta, Sampdoria and more.

L’investigation carried out by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the alleged fictitious capital gains and on the strange market movements of the Juventus in the last three years also makes other Serie A teams tremble. An example in this regard is aphone tapping captured by the Guardia di Finanza, and cited in the annotation filed as the main document of the investigation reported by The Republic, in which two trusted men of the president Andrea Agnelli they talk to each other about the transfer market transactions of the Bianconeri under investigation: “Worse than that, only Calciopoli“in fact, the two unaware of being intercepted say.

As they explain themselves prosecutors however, it would not be only Juventus to have had one unlawful conduct, but many other companies too of the Italian top league. According to the investigators in fact “it’s a whole system that’s sick“adding that from this investigation numerous profiles have emerged to make half Serie A tremble. As already pointed out by the Covisoc (the supervisory commission on professional clubs) the abuse of capital gains to settle the financial statements would not be a practice that would only concern the Juventus club.

In addition to Juventus, they would in fact be at least five other clubs in the Italian top league that would have carried out suspicious transactions and 62 market operations that ended up under the magnifying glass of Covisoc and on which the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file (which could soon expand since the prosecutors of Turin will send all the documents of the investigations of the “Prisma” investigation by return of post): operations that, in addition to the bianconeri, would concern the Genoa (who closed deals for 123 million with the bianconeri and 78 with Inter), the same Inter, the Naples (in particular the overvaluation of the cards of some young people and of Karnezis in the operation to buy Osimhen from Lille), and other companies that would have had the same conduct as Atalanta And Sampdoria.